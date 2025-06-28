10 memorable quotes from K-Drama Study Group

The high school and action drama Study Group featured a star-studded cast, including Hwang Min-hyun, Han Ji-eun, Cha Woo-min, Shin Su-hyun, Yoon Sang-jeong, and Gang Do-yu. It was adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by Shin Hyung-wook. According to Asianwiki, the official synopsis for the Study Group reads:

"Yoon Ga-Min (Minhyun) is a student at a notorious vocational high school with many troubled students. He has the appearance of a model student with glasses, a neat appearance, and innocent looks. He wants to do well academically, but his scores are always at the near bottom of the school."

The synopsis further reads:

"What he lacks in book smarts, he makes up for in strength and fighting skills. To help improve his grades, he forms a study group. Whenever the members of his study group are in trouble, Yoon Ga-Min fights for them to keep his study group."

The show was helmed by directors Lee Jang-hun and Yoo Beom-sang, and penned by screenwriters Um Sun-ho and Oh Bo-hyun.

10 unforgettable quotes from Study Group

Study Group received favorable feedback from the audience for showcasing the struggle of the male protagonist who wanted to score good marks despite numerous obstacles. It inspired the audience to strive for a better future through discipline, perseverance, and hard work. The series was also nominated under the two categories of Best New Actor and Best Technical Achievement at the 2025 Baeksang Arts Awards.

Below are 10 of the best quotes from the show:

1) "I create opportunities even in hellish situations."

2) "But it's too early to give up."

3) "Some people might seem hopeless but that does not mean you can give up on them."

4) "The moment a person stops learning, their life stops too."

5) "A strong mind dwells in a strong body."

6) "Do you know why people are scared even though there are police? Because they don't arrive until everything's over."

7) "You are not weak. You are not just strong yet. I believe that one day you will become real strong and protect me."

8) "It does not have to be a great win. What comforts the sense of defeat is not a perfect score exam sheet. One correct answer is more than enough."

9) "I do not care about your grades. All I want is for you to stay away from bad and evil and grow up to become a good person."

10) "My dream? By the way, is it always decided? It might sound difficult now, but you can achieve it if you try until the end. Isn't that what dreams are about?"

The high school action drama is available to stream on TVING and Rakuten Viki.

