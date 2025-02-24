1923 pays tribute to Pete Plenty Clouds in season 2 premiere

The season 2 premiere of 1923 honored actor Cole Brings Plenty, who played Pete Plenty Clouds in the series. Known for its powerful storytelling, 1923 took a moment to remember Brings Plenty, who was also affectionately called "Coco." He was 27 when he passed away in April 2024, a few days after being reported missing.

The episode featured a sepia-toned slideshow of his moments on the show, with the words, "In memoriam Cole Brings Plenty," serving as a heartfelt tribute to his impact on 1923 and the Yellowstone universe.

Brings Plenty brought life to Pete Plenty Clouds, the son of Hank Plenty Clouds, played by Michael Greyeyes. Pete played a crucial role in helping Teonna Rainwater, portrayed by Aminah Nieves, escape from a harsh boarding school in season 1.

In season 2, Jeremy Gauna steps into the role of Pete Plenty Clouds. Gauna, known for American Primeval, continues Pete’s journey as he faces new challenges. Nieves reflected on Brings Plenty's presence on set, saying she could still feel his spirit guiding them through filming.

What happened to Cole Brings Plenty?

Still from 1923 season 2 premiere showing tribute to Cole Brings Plenty (Image via Paramount+)

On April 2, 2024, it was reported that Cole Brings Plenty was missing in Lawrence, Kansas. Authorities had recognized him as a suspect in a domestic violence case that day, with surveillance video capturing him departing the city. Three days later, his remains were discovered in a forested region close to a deserted car in Johnson County, Kansas. Authorities declared that there was "no sign of wrongdoing."

Brings Plenty was the nephew of Mo Brings Plenty, who acted in Yellowstone. His vanishing prompted an extensive search by relatives and acquaintances, who requested help from the public. His father, Joseph Brings Plenty Sr., later shared appreciation for the assistance they got, as mentioned in an article in Entertainment Weekly, published on February 23, 2025,

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and figure out how we move forward. Please know we appreciate you and appreciate your understanding."

The 1923 cast and crew felt his loss profoundly. The homage in the season opener was a reflection of the influence he had on the series and the people associated with him. In 1923, he contributed to highlighting Indigenous narratives, and his depiction of Pete Plenty Clouds brought emotional richness to the series’ storyline concerning Native American challenges.

1923 season 2 plot and cast details

Still of the tribute from 1923 season 2 premiere (Image via Paramount+)

Season 2 of 1923 continues to follow the Dutton family as they navigate the challenges of the early 20th century. As a prequel to Yellowstone, the show delves into themes of survival, land conflicts, and the evolving American West. Jacob and Cara Dutton, played by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, remain at the helm, guiding their family through economic struggles and external threats.

In addition to Ford and Mirren, the cast includes Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton, Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, and Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford. Aminah Nieves returns as Teonna Rainwater, continuing her journey after escaping the boarding school in season 1.

The new season also introduces fresh characters and intensifies the conflicts that shape the Dutton legacy. Jeremy Gauna takes on the role of Pete Plenty Clouds, continuing Pete’s journey alongside Teonna and her father, Runs His Horse, as they search for safety.

The homage in the premiere highlights the show's recognition of Brings Plenty and his role in the series. Supporters of 1923 and the broader Yellowstone franchise have expressed their sympathies and reflections on his acting. While Jeremy Gauna currently plays Pete Plenty Clouds, Brings Plenty’s impact on the series is still felt.

Aminah Nieves recounted poignant times from the set, telling Town & Country, in an article published on February 23, 2025, that she frequently sensed his presence, as if he were still there, overseeing them and providing his quiet encouragement.

The tribute in the premiere underscores 1923’s appreciation for Brings Plenty and his contribution to the series. Though Jeremy Gauna now portrays Pete Plenty Clouds, Brings Plenty’s influence on the show remains. His legacy as part of the Yellowstone franchise endures, ensuring that his work and memory remain an integral part of the series.

