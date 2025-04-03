20/20: "Family Lies" – A detailed case overview of Nathan Carman's case

The upcoming episode of 20/20, Family Lies, delves into the heartbreaking and intricate case of Nathan Carman, who is accused of masterminding the vanishing of his mom, Linda Carman, on a fishing voyage in 2016 and suspected of killing his grandfather, John Chakalos, in 2013.

The incidents have made people wonder about greed, inheritance causes, and betrayal by family. This episode of 20/20 gives the audience a close-up look at the case, with interviews from investigators, experts in law, and members of the family.

This episode of 20/20 will air on April 4, 2025 on ABC.

The background of 20/20

20/20 is a long-standing ABC news magazine television program that debuted on June 6, 1978. Developed by Roone Arledge, it was designed to feature detailed human-interest stories in a format reminiscent of CBS's 60 Minutes.

Over time, 20/20 has developed into an investigative journalism and gripping storytelling outlet, tending to delve into sensational crime cases that shock and fascinate viewers. Hosted by veteran newsmakers such as Hugh Downs and Barbara Walters early in its run, the show has become a go-to for in-depth coverage of complicated stories.

20/20 has frequently featured famous crimes and enigmas, granting exclusive interviews and evidence to give viewers a complete picture of each case. The next installment remains true to this form by exploring Nathan Carman's case.

About the crime

Nathan Carman's case has two great tragedies:

1) The disappearance of Linda Carman (2016):

According to ABC News, Nathan and his mother embarked on a fishing trip from Rhode Island on September 17, 2016. Their vessel, the Chicken Pox, sank off the New York coast near Block Canyon. Nathan was rescued eight days later from a life raft by a Chinese freighter but asserted he could not locate his mother.

Linda is still missing and assumed dead. Investigators later found out that Nathan had taken apart parts of the boat engine before the trip, which caused them to wonder if the sinking was intentional.

2) The murder of John Chakalos (2013):

According to CBS News, Nathan's grandfather, John Chakalos, was shot three times inside his home in Connecticut in December 2013. Chakalos was a successful real estate developer and had an estate valued at $42 million.

Nathan was named a suspect because of discrepancies in his alibi and indications he had monetary motives related to inheritance. But he was never charged with murder. The two incidents have been connected by claims that Nathan tried to gain financially from his family members' tragedy.

The investigation

The investigation of Nathan Carman is a decades-long process involving several agencies:

1) Linda Carman's disappearance:

According to ABC News, officials questioned Nathan's description of the fishing excursion and reviewed the repairs he performed on the boat before their trip. A search warrant showed that Nathan had taken Linda further out to sea than she had anticipated and that mechanical problems with the boat could have led to its sinking. Authorities also investigated insurance claims related to the boat.

2) The murder of John Chakalos:

According to CBS News, police found several inconsistencies in Nathan’s statements regarding his activities on the night of Chakalos’ death. Evidence indicated that Nathan had discarded his computer hard drive and GPS unit shortly after his grandfather's murder. Financial records showed that Nathan stood to inherit significant sums from Chakalos’ estate.

According to ABC News, despite these investigations, Nathan maintained his innocence in both cases. He denied any wrongdoing during interviews with law enforcement and media outlets.

The resolution

According to ABC News, legal proceedings have been muddled by a lack of evidence to accuse Nathan Carman of murder in either case. In May 2022, he was indicted on charges of fraud and first-degree murder in connection with Linda Carman's death but not Chakalos' murder. Prosecutors claimed Nathan orchestrated both events as part of a plot to gain millions from his family.

According to ABC News, Nathan entered a plea of not guilty to all the charges but unexpectedly died in custody before his trial could commence. His death cut short legal action on these cases in a sudden manner.

The ftermath

The unresolved status of both cases has resulted in questions remaining for investigators and relatives. Linda Carman is still missing, and her relatives are left with no sense of closure. John Chakalos' murder is still unsolved despite years of controversy over whether Nathan had been involved.

Nathan's death has made it difficult to establish if he was guilty or not. According to ABC News, relatives still argue over inheritance motives and want explanations about what occurred amidst these tragic incidents.

For more details, watch 20/20 on April 4, 2025, on ABC.

