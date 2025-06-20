20/20: They Know Everything- A detailed case overview

In the latest episode of 20/20, They Know Everything, ABC News returns to the 2012 killing of University of Florida student Christian Aguilar. The episode examines a decade-long crime that included manipulation, fraudulent testimony, and a last-minute confession. Pedro Bravo, who was convicted in 2014 for Christian Aguilar's killing, was still at the center of a case that found new life.

Ad

While incarcerated on a life sentence, Bravo was accused of directing a plan from prison to reverse his conviction. Two individuals entered pleas of guilty in 2025 for being involved in the scheme, allowing investigators to reconstruct new evidence. Among the revelations was a taped confession by Bravo acknowledging for the first time that he had murdered Aguilar.

These events introduced a greater understanding of Bravo's intentions, as well as the deception in the plot. The 20/20 special includes inside interviews, taped calls, and online evidence that all aided officials in unraveling the case of what occurred. The 20/20 episode aired on June 20, 2025. It can be streamed on Hulu.

Ad

Trending

What did 20/20:They Know Everything uncover?

The 2012 disappearance and murder of Christian Aguilar

As per ABC News, Christian Aguilar, a University of Florida freshman, went missing in September 2012. He was last seen with his high school friend, Pedro Bravo. At the time, Aguilar was dating Erika Friman, Bravo’s former girlfriend, which prosecutors later identified as a motive. Initially, Bravo claimed they fought and that Aguilar walked away alive.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For nearly three weeks, family, friends, and volunteers searched for Aguilar. In October 2012, hunters found his body in a shallow grave in Levy County, Florida. Police discovered surveillance footage of Bravo cleaning his vehicle and forensic searches on his computer that included phrases like:

"Where can I bury a body?” and “How many sleeping pills will it take to kill someone?"

Bravo was charged and convicted of first-degree murder in 2014, based on evidence that included a jailhouse confession and physical evidence.

Ad

The prison scheme to overturn Bravo's conviction

More than a decade after his conviction, investigators discovered a plan allegedly devised by Bravo to reverse the court’s decision. According to 20/20, Bravo worked with Kelcie Edwards and Michael Angelo from within prison to introduce false evidence.

As per ABC News, Kelcie Edwards claimed to have witnessed Aguilar walk away alive after the fight with Bravo. Investigators later discovered that she was connected to Bravo through Brandon Campbell, a fellow inmate and the father of her children. Recorded calls between Campbell and Edwards, as well as Cash App transactions and secret messages, helped reveal the scheme.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Campbell was not charged and cooperated with authorities. He reportedly warned Edwards, saying,

"They know everything."

The role of Michael Angelo and unraveling of false testimony

As per ABC News, Michael Angelo, who had testified in Bravo's 2014 trial about a jailhouse confession, later recanted his testimony. He stated that he had lied during the original trial. This retraction, paired with Edwards' false claim, triggered a deeper investigation.

In May 2025, both Edwards and Angelo pleaded guilty. Edwards admitted to fraud for providing false testimony, and Angelo was convicted of perjury for recanting his previous testimony. According to State Attorney Brian Kramer, the plan involved "subterfuge, lies, and false evidence," and was more elaborate than typically seen in such cases.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bravo's final confession and death

As per ABC News, correspondence between Bravo and Edwards included the first direct admission of guilt from Bravo. Prosecutor Tom Mullins told 20/20 that Bravo said he and Aguilar fought, and Aguilar died in his car. Bravo said he panicked and buried the body, differing from the state's original theory but still amounting to a confession.

On March 12, 2025, Pedro Bravo died by suicide in Okeechobee Correctional Institution, shortly before the court sentenced Angelo and Edwards. Angelo received 7 years in prison, and Edwards was sentenced to five years' probation.

Ad

For those seeking further details, the full 20/20 episode is available on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanya Siddiqui Fueled by an insatiable love for stories—whether on screen or in print—Sanya turns her passion for entertainment into engaging, insightful articles. She breaks down movies, series, and pop culture trends with a perfect mix of expertise and fandom. When she’s not writing, she’s either deep in a book, lost in a binge-worthy series, or passionately discussing the nuances of storytelling. Basically, if it has a good plot, she’s obsessed! Know More