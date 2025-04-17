20/20: Unlucky Numbers- A detailed case overview 

The Abraham Shakespeare case, in the 20/20 show Unlucky Numbers, is a tale of unexpected wealth, deceit, and tragedy. Shakespeare, a Floridian working-class individual, was the winner of a $30 million lottery jackpot in 2006. Instead of happiness, his victory brought unwanted attention, manipulation, and eventual loss of life.

The new 20/20 episode, Unlucky Numbers, in which 20/20 investigates the death and vanishing of lottery jackpot winner Abraham Shakespeare, airs on Friday, April 18, 2025. The show will air on ABC from 9:01 pm to 11 pm Eastern Daylight Time. If viewers miss the initial broadcast, they can watch the episode a day later on Hulu.

Background of 20/20

20/20 is an investigative news magazine television program that airs on ABC. The program is known for its in-depth coverage of true-crime stories, mysteries, and human interest tales. Each show features interviews with the important players, law enforcement, and sometimes exclusive testimony.

The Unlucky Numbers segment of 20/20 tells Abraham Shakespeare's story through investigative reporting and interviews, tracing the events that led to his murder and the investigation that followed.

About the Crime

Abraham Shakespeare was an assistant truck driver from Lakeland, Florida. In November 2006, he was awarded a $30 million Florida lottery jackpot. He took a lump-sum payment of $17 million after taxes. Shakespeare's life changed overnight; he purchased a house and some luxury goods, but he also distributed huge amounts to friends, relatives, and strangers.

By 2009, most of his money was spent, and he was bombarded with money requests. As per ABC, Shakespeare encountered Dorice "Dee Dee" Moore in 2008. Moore said she desired to author a book on his life and went on to find herself entangled in his finances later.

She founded a business enterprise, Abraham Shakespeare LLC, and gained access to his other resources. Moore emptied large amounts, purchasing automobiles and vacations, stating that money was a present from Shakespeare. Shakespeare then vanished in April 2009.

As per ABC, Moore settled into his house and kept on making use of his cell phone, impersonating Shakespeare in messages to his friends and relatives.

Investigation

As per ABC, Shakespeare's relatives reported him missing in November 2009, several months after they had last seen him. The investigators soon suspected Moore of foul play because she had control of Shakespeare's money and provided conflicting accounts of where he might be.

Police found that Moore had moved money out of Shakespeare's accounts into her own and had tried to hide his disappearance by sending text messages using his phone, even though Shakespeare could not read. Police discovered that Moore attempted to convince others to assist in the movement of Shakespeare's body and to accept responsibility for his killing.

In January 2010, detectives unearthed Shakespeare's body under a concrete slab in the backyard of a residence owned by Moore's boyfriend. As per ABC, he had been shot twice in the chest with a .38-caliber handgun. Surveillance video captured Moore buying duct tape, trash bags, and plastic sheeting around the time of Shakespeare's disappearance.

Resolution

As per ABC, Dorice "Dee Dee" Moore was arrested in February 2010 and indicted for first-degree murder. In her 2012 trial, prosecutors contended that Moore befriended Shakespeare to have access to his wealth, then murdered him and attempted to cover it up.

Moore's defense argued the evidence was circumstantial and that there were no eyewitnesses linking her directly to the crime. Notwithstanding her protestations of innocence and laying blame for the crime elsewhere, the jury convicted Moore of first-degree murder. Moore was sentenced to life imprisonment without possibility of parole.

Aftermath

As per ABC, the killing of Abraham Shakespeare illustrated the risks that come with overnight riches, particularly to those who were not used to dealing with large amounts of money.

Shakespeare's tale served as a cautionary tale on how greed and manipulation can result in disaster. Moore is still in prison, and the case is usually mentioned whenever talking about the risks lottery winners face.

