3 major plot developments to expect from Severance season 2 episode 10

Severance season 2 episode 10, titled Cold Harbor, will premiere on March 20, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Apple TV+. Boasting a runtime of one hour and 15 minutes, the episode promises to be a roller coaster ride with intense plot twists, shocking revelations, and a compelling narrative that will bring season 2 to a conclusive end.

Ad

The stakes couldn't be higher for Mark in the season finale episode as he will have to race against time to save Gemma before Lumon ends her life. With Dylan, Irving, Burt, and Ms. Huang out of the picture, the episode will focus primarily on Mark's efforts to save his wife and take down Lumon.

The official synopsis of Severance season 2, as per Apple TV, reads:

"Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

Ad

Trending

In anticipation of Severance season 2 episode 10, here are three plot developments that will likely be a part of the season 2 finale episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Severance season 2 episode 10.

Mark will reunite with Gemma in Severance season 2 episode 10

Ad

Severance season 2 episode 10 will head right into the action the series has been building up since the start of season 2. Gemma's rescue will be the focus of the episode, with Mark determined to go to any length to save his beloved wife. Fans can expect to see high-stakes drama as Mark and Lumon go on a collision course that will not end well for one of them.

The finale episode may open with Mark's innie sharing all his memories with Devon and Cobel. Cobel's inside knowledge of Lumon and the severance procedure can help Mark and Devon sneak into Lumon and leave with Gemma unscathed. On March 17, 2025, Jen Tullock told The Hollywood Reporter that her character Devon is "ready for blood," going into the finale episode.

Ad

Also, given that episode 10 is titled Cold Harbor, it will most likely reveal the significance of the Cold Harbor file and how it ties to Gemma's fate. More importantly, viewers may also learn about the nature of the refining work the MDR team does.

Helly will help Mark save his wife in Severance season 2 episode 10

Ad

In Severance season 2 episode 9, Helly was seen memorizing directions to the exports hall left behind by Irving. Unbeknownst to her, Gemma is trapped within the testing floor that is hidden behind the exports hall. Her discovery may prove crucial in helping Mark rescue Gemma from Lumon's clutches.

Moreover, Helly and Gemma are in love with Mark's innie and outie, respectively. Their unconventional love triangle may also be addressed in the season finale episode. Since Helly is an innie and can only exist within Lumon's severed floor, she cannot have a happy ending with Mark. Also, Helly will be risking her entire existence to help reunite Mark and Gemma as she will likely not be spared by Lumon if caught.

Ad

Milchick may turn against Lumon in Severance season 2 episode 10

Ad

The severed floor's manager, Seth Milchick, will be another key player in the events of Severance season 2 episode 10. He will likely be the biggest obstacle Mark and his allies face to get Gemma out of Lumon safely.

Milchick can possibly turn against Lumon after witnessing how little the company appreciates him. Milchick calling out Drummond in the previous episode is the biggest indication that he may be questioning his loyalty to the company after all. However, it needs to be seen if his growing discontent with Lumon is enough to undo years of brainwashing.

Ad

Stay tuned for the episode recap of Severance season 2 episode 10 soon after it releases on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback