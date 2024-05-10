4 Ncuti Gatwa shows and movies to catch ahead of Doctor Who season 14

Ncuti Gatwa-starrer Doctor Who season 14 is set to premiere on May 11, 2024. As Gatwa prepares to wield the sonic screwdriver in the much-anticipated season 1, it’s time to explore some of his most memorable performances. Gatwa’s career features a range of characters from comedic to complex, showcasing his ability to captivate audiences across different genres.

From his breakout role in a beloved series to stepping into the boots of a WWII lieutenant, Gatwa's diverse roles have prepared him well for the dynamic and demanding part of The Doctor. Here’s a look at four key shows that highlight Gatwa’s talent, and why his fans should tune in.

Ncuti Gatwa features to watch before Doctor Who Season 14

1) Sex Education (2019-2023)

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong (Image via Netflix)

As Eric Effiong, Ncuti Gatwa captivated audiences in Netflix’s Sex Education, embodying a character both lively and intricate. Eric’s voyage through the trials and delights of youth, alongside his quest for selfhood and recognition, delivered a dense storyline brimming with wit and sincerity.

Ncuti Gatwa's interpretation garnered him praise from critics, demonstrating his capacity to harmonize humor with emotional depth. This show might be indispensable for those who value narratives that intertwine individual development with broader societal motifs.

2) Barbie (2023)

Ncuti Gatwa as a Ken (Image via Warner Bros)

Gatwa’s part as one of the many Kens in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie highlights his comedic prowess and screen presence in a fantastical setting. This also marked a departure from his usual roles.

Gatwa's role in the film adds depth to its cultural commentary, while also delivering a visually stunning ride. It might be a good choice for viewers who crave a cinema experience that's light-hearted but thought-provoking. While Gatwa's character isn't the main focus, his charm and humor make it a delightful addition to his body of work.

3) Masters of the Air (2024)

In the gripping WWII miniseries Masters of the Air, Gatwa steps into the shoes of Lt. Robert H. Daniels. This series, set against the backdrop of the harrowing air battles over Europe, offers a stark contrast to his other roles.

In the film, Gatwa's acting brings a layer of charm with a deeper cultural message embedded within it. Although his character is not in the spotlight, Gatwa's performance stands out because of its wit and humor. This makes it the type of movie that's enjoyable and yet leaves a lasting impression long after it's over.

4) The Last Letter from Your Lover (2021)

In this love story, Ncuti Gatwa plays Nick, a character wrapped up in the story of a lost love and overlooked meetings. The film, based on Jojo Moyes' book of the same name, follows a writer who discovers passionate letters from the 1960s. This launches her on a journey to unravel the mystery of a secret romance.

Even though Gatwa's role in the movie is not central, he still manages to add charm and intrigue. In a story that jumps through different time periods, Gatwa knows how to keep the audience entertained. Since the movie dives into the theme of love, it can be perfect for anyone who enjoys romance, mystery, and exploring the complexities of human relationships.

About Doctor Who

Taking on the iconic role of The Doctor, Gatwa brings new flair to the long-running sci-fi series. Season 14 is expected to see him as a fun and confident Doctor, exploring the universe with his companion, Ruby Sunday.

Gatwa's character's adventure mixes historical fascination, futuristic challenges, and the classic Doctor Who charm and danger. Fans are eager to see how he puts his own touch on the character's legacy.

Ncuti Gatwa's journey through diverse roles reaches its climax in his upcoming portrayal as the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who. Each character he has embraced thus far mirrors a spectrum of feelings and profundity that augurs well for his interpretation of this cherished figure.

Whether navigating the sincere hallways of Sex Education or delving into historical profundities in Masters of the Air, Ncuti Gatwa's career showcases his adaptability. As enthusiasts anticipate his debut in Doctor Who, Gatwa's prior performances appear to have prepared the ground for a new phase in the chronicle of the Time Lord.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback