48 Hours on ID: The Bathtub Murder of Kendy Howard- A detailed case overview

A new episode of 48 Hours explores the murder of Kendy Howard, who was found dead in her bathtub on February 2, 2021. Her husband, Dan Howard, a former Idaho State Trooper, called 911 to report finding his wife with a gunshot wound in the bathtub.

Initially, authorities considered her death to be a case of suicide. However, upon thorough research of the crime, they began finding crucial clues that pointed to homicide instead. The 48 Hours episode, titled The Bathtub Murder of Kendy Howard, delves into the investigation that went on behind the scenes in finding the murderer of Kendy Howard.

The 48 Hours episode first aired on September 28, 2024. The official synopsis of the episode read:

"On the night of 2nd February 2021, a frantic 911 call is made from the home of former Idaho State Trooper Dan Howard. He claims his wife, Kendy, shot herself while she was in the bath."

What happened to the 48 Hours subject, Kendy Howard

48 Hours subject Kendy Howard's husband Dan Howard worked as an Idaho State Trooper (Image via Pexels)

As per CBS News, Kendy Howard was married to an Idaho State Trooper since 1994. However, by 2021, her husband, Dan Howard, started working in the Alaskan oil fields.

On January 28, 2021, Kendy reportedly confronted Dan and told him she wanted a divorce. As per The Spokesman, Dan Howard was known to be a controlling husband, and Kendy was planning for a future on her own.

Prosecutors stated that, before her death, Kendy bought a new house, was collecting references to apply for a new job, and was planning to buy an antique store. Her father, Wendell Wilkins, described her as someone who was happy and enjoyed life.

As per 48 Hours, Dan Howard called 911 emergency reporting the death of Kendy Howard (Image via Pexels)

As reported by CBS, on February 2, 2021, at 10:43 pm, Dan Howard made a 911 call reporting an emergency. He claimed that his wife had shot herself in the bathtub. Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputy Miranda Thomas was one of the first responders at the scene. As per CBS, Thomas reported that Dan appeared to be highly panicking, screaming, and crying.

As per The Spokesman, on the night of the murder, Kendy Howard was alone with her husband at their residence in Athol, Massachusetts. Dan told investigators that he was signing paperwork when he heard a thud sound from upstairs.

As per 48 Hours, the Investigators found several crucial details at the crime scene (Image via Pexels)

He stated that he went upstairs shortly afterward and found his wife dead in the bathtub. As per CBS, investigators reached the crime scene and found the body of Kendy Howard, naked in the bathtub. There was a gunshot wound on her head, while the gun was submerged under the tub water.

As per The Spokesman, there were bruise marks throughout the victim's body, including lacerations at the victim's feet. What became more suspicious for the investigators was the lack of blood at the crime scene.

Investigation behind the murder of Kendy Howard

48 Hours subject Kendy Howard was found shot to death in a bathtub with a bullet wound in her head (Image via Pexels)

Kootenai County Sheriff's Detective Jerry Northrup stated that it was very unusual for a woman to shoot herself in the bathtub while naked, as reported by CBS News.

At the crime scene, investigators also found broken glass in the bedroom, and the victim's clothes were thrown on the floor. As per CBS News, the water in the tub was still warm, and a duffel bag filled with women's clothing was found at the bottom of the stairs.

However, investigators came across the most crucial evidence when they checked the laundry. As per CBS News, the dryer was running mid-cycle, and clean towels and mats were found inside.

Investigators discovered that the dryer was turned on a minute before Dan made the emergency call (Image via Pexels)

As per CBS News, Detective Jerry Northrup noted:

"A washer or dryer doesn't run for very long, 45 minutes, maybe an hour, so when was this washer and dryer started?"

Considering the time when Dan Howard called for 911 emergency and the time when investigators reached the crime scene, it was concluded the dryer was started at 10:42 pm, while Dan made the emergency call at 10:43 pm. This raised suspicions, as it was highly unusual for someone to run a dryer moments before reporting a traumatic incident.

48 Hours subject Kendy's daughter Brooke provided crucial details about Dan Howard (Image via Pexels)

When investigators interrogated Kendy Howard's daughter, Brooke Williams, she revealed that Dan Howard was an abusive stepfather. She also added that Kendy had an earlier experience of waking up to see Dan forcing her with a pillow.

Brooke further claimed that after the victim's death, Dan removed all the money from Kendy and Brooke's bank account. Additionally, he canceled both of their cell phone plans and even sold Kendy Howard's antiques in a yard sale.

Over the next two years, authorities collected all the evidence to build a case against the 48 Hours episode culprit. As per CBS, the 48 Hours culprit, Dan Howard, was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife in July 2023.

48 Hours culprit, Dan Howard, was sentenced to a lifetime in prison (Image via Pexels)

The trial began on March 4, 2024. Prosecutors argued that Dan Howard killed Kendy Howard by the carotid restraint method. This is a way of strangulation technique that he learned from his training as a state trooper.

With 62 witnesses presented during the trial, the jury found Dan Howard guilty on March 19, 2024. He was charged with second-degree murder and domestic battery, as reported by CBS News. In May 2024, Dan Howard was sentenced to lifetime imprisonment without any chance of parole.

