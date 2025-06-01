48 Hours: My Mother’s Murder Trial Part Two- A detailed case overview

The 48 Hours episode titled My Mother's Murder Trial explores the legal proceedings surrounding Dana Chandler, who was convicted of the double homicide of her ex-husband, Michael Sisco, and his fiancée, Karen Harkness, back on July 7, 2002.

Chandler was arrested in 2011 and charged with two counts of murder. In 2012, she was found guilty during her trial in Shawnee County. This 48 Hours episode documents the progress in her legal proceedings to date.

Chandler's children, Hailey and Dustin, provide their views on the murder and the series of trials their mother has faced. My Mother's Murder Trial premiered on May 31, 2025, at 9 pm EST on CBS. Viewers can stream full episodes on CBS and Prime Video.

What is the story of the 48 Hours subject Dana Chandler?

Michael Sisco and his fiancée Karen Harkness were shot multiple times to death (Image via Pexels)

As reported by WIBW, on July 7, 2002, Michael Sisco and his fiancée, Karen Harkness, were shot to death at their residence in the 2200 block of S.W. Westport Square in Southwest Topeka.

As reported by CBS News, Karen's former neighbor testified that she saw Dana Chandler near the residence on the night of the murders. When authorities from the Topeka Police Department arrived, they found that the victims had been killed with a 9mm handgun.

Law enforcement declared Dana Chandler to be the prime suspect behind the double murders (Image via Pexels)

However, during the initial investigation, the 48 Hours subject Dana Chandler was not charged due to a lack of evidence. As reported by CBS News, the case received major public attention over the seven years. In 2007, a law enforcement report identified Michael's former partner, Dana Chandler, as the prime suspect.

The trial of the 48 Hours subject Dana Chandler

Dana Chandler was arrested and charged with the murder of Michael Sisco and Karen Harkness (Image via Pexels)

As reported by CBS News, Dana Chandler was arrested in 2011 and charged with two counts of murder. She denied any involvement in the deaths of Michael Sisco and Karen Harkness.

In 2012, during her trial, Chandler's two children, Hailey and Dustin, testified against her. As a result, a Shawnee County jury convicted her of both murders, and she was sentenced to life in prison.

Dana Chandler's conviction was overturned due to prosecutorial misconduct (Image via Pexels)

However, the 48 Hours subject Dana Chandler's conviction was overturned in 2018. As per CBS News, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that prosecutor Jacqie Spradling presented misleading evidence, leading to prosecutorial misconduct.

A second trial began in Shawnee County in August and September 2022. The jury heard testimonies from Chandler's former friend Ann Hammer, friends and coworkers of Karen Harkness, former neighbors of Harkness's residence, and experts from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Dana Chandler's sentencing is set to take place on June 3, 2025 (Image via Pexels)

The trial ended in a hung jury, prompting a third trial, which took place in February and March 2025 in Pottawatomie County. As reported by WIBW, the 48 Hours subject Dana Chandler appealed for a new trial, but her request was denied by the Shawnee County District Court on April 22, 2025.

As reported by WIBW, Dana Chandler's sentencing is scheduled for June 3, 2025, at the Pottawatomie County Courthouse in Westmoreland.

