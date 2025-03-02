48 Hours season 38 episode 20: A detailed case overview of Davis McClendon's homicide 

48 Hours season 38, episode 20, titled The Hit-and-Run Homicide of Davis McClendon, revisits the 2023 murder case of 46-year-old Davis McClendon in Greenwood, South Carolina. Initially reported as a hit-and-run, investigators soon determined that McClendon had been intentionally struck by a vehicle.

According to The Cinemaholic report of March 1, 2025, forensic evidence linked William “Bud” Ackerman Jr. to the crime, uncovering a personal dispute between the two men.

Davis McClendon was dating Meredith Haynie, Ackerman’s estranged wife, at the time of his death. As reported by Daily Mail on October 8, 2024, phone records showed that Ackerman persistently called both Haynie and McClendon on the night of the incident. Police later discovered an oil trail leading to Ackerman’s truck, which had a dent in the hood and McClendon’s blood on his shorts.

The jury deliberated for 22 minutes before convicting Ackerman of murder, as reported by Index-Journal on October 6, 2024. The 48 Hours episode explores how authorities pieced together the events leading to McClendon’s death.

Megan McGovern found Davis McClendon's body, testifying his face was covered in blood, with bleeding from his nose and ears

Authorities in Greenwood, South Carolina, responded to a reported car accident on May 7, 2023, and found 46-year-old Davis McClendon lying outside his wrecked vehicle with multiple injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and investigators quickly determined that this was not a typical hit-and-run but an intentional act of violence, as per The Cinemaholic on March 1, 2025.

At the time of his death, Davis McClendon was in a relationship with Meredith Haynie, who was close to finalizing her divorce from William Bud Ackerman Jr. When Ackerman found out about their relationship, he reacted with intense anger Phone records showed that he made several attempts to contact both Haynie and McClendon on the night of the incident.

Haynie later testified that Ackerman's persistent calls made her feel uneasy and that she had warned him she would involve the police if he continued, as reported in the Daily Mail on October 8, 2024.

That night, McClendon and Haynie attended a Kentucky Derby party. Throughout the evening, Ackerman made multiple calls to Haynie, trying to locate them. At 12:38 am, she reportedly answered one of his calls, during which he stated he was searching for them.

McClendon eventually left the bar alone and never returned. Concerned, Haynie and her nanny, Megan McGovern, set out to find him. They came across his car on the side of the road and found his lifeless body a short distance away, as per Index-Journal on September 22, 2023.

The investigation quickly pointed to Ackerman as a suspect. Authorities tracked him down to his parents' residence, located half a mile from the crime scene. His Ford F-150 truck had visible damage, including a dent on the hood and what appeared to be a palm print. Forensic analysis confirmed that the blood found on his clothing belonged to McClendon, as per Court TV on May 8, 2023.

During the trial, the prosecution presented substantial evidence that McClendon’s death was not accidental. Surveillance footage and phone records indicated that Ackerman had been actively pursuing him that night. Witnesses also testified that Ackerman had expressed anger over Haynie’s relationship with McClendon. The jury deliberated for 22 minutes before delivering a guilty verdict, leading to a 45-year prison sentence for Ackerman, as noted in the Daily Mail on October 8, 2024.

Family members of Davis McClendon spoke during the sentencing, emphasizing the impact of his loss. His brother, James McClendon Jr., stated,

"Mr. Ackerman has never shown or expressed an ounce of remorse for his heinous acts. From the moment he left the mangled body of my brother, lying on the side of the road to die alone, to this day, we have never heard a simple sorry or seen sympathy in his eyes." (as reported in Daily Mail).

McClendon’s children also spoke about the pain of losing their father. His teenage daughter, Blair, gave an emotional statement but was so overwhelmed that her mother had to finish speaking for her. His eldest son, Freddie, reflected on the deep void left in their lives, stating that his father was a kind and respected man who did not deserve such a tragic fate, as per Index-Journal.

The 48 Hours episode The Hit-and-Run Homicide of Davis McClendon explores the details of the case, shedding light on the events that led to McClendon's death and the subsequent trial. The episode presents an in-depth examination of the evidence and testimonies that ultimately secured Ackerman’s conviction.

