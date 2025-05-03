48 Hours: The Boy Across the Street - A detailed case overview

48 Hours' new episode, The Boy Across the Street, explores the story of Catina Rose Salarno, an 18-year-old girl who was shot to death on September 3, 1979. Catina had recently enrolled in the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California.

Ad

She joined in her freshman year and had aspirations to become a dentist. However, Catina's ex from high school, Steven Burns, followed her from San Francisco.

Catina Salarno was shot to death by Burns on her first day at the University. The complete investigation behind Catina's murder is documented in the 48 Hours episode, The Boy Across the Street. The episode is set to make its release on May 3, 2025, at 10 pm EST.

Ad

Trending

What is the story of the 48 Hours subject, Catina Salarno?

Catina Salarno was a student at the University of the Pacific (Image via Pexels)

As reported by CBS News, Steven Burns and his family first moved to San Francisco and started living across the street from Catina's family residence in 1977. Catina was a student at an all-girls high school. As per the Record Net, Steve was a promising football athlete from St. Ignatius High School, located in San Francisco.

Ad

Reportedly, the 48 Hours episode subject, Catina Salarno, started dating Steven Burns, which continued for three years. As reported by Record Net, it was during the summer of 1979 when Catina tried to break up with Steven, as she had plans to move to the University and pursue her career in dentistry.

However, she had no idea Steven had also enrolled in the University. Steven Burns had a troubled relationship with his father, and hence, Catina's father took him as his godchild. Nina Salarno, Catina's younger sister, revealed that Burns showed very aggressive traits while being in a relationship.

Ad

Steven Burns was violent to Catina during their relationship (Image via Pexels)

She revealed that there were some instances when Steven Burns threatened to kill Catina Salarno. But as per Nina, the 48 Hours subject never took the threats seriously. Catina's middle sister, Regina, said that none of them could believe his threats because the family had come to trust Burns over the years.

Ad

Nina Salarno herself went on to become a prosecutor specializing in domestic violence cases. She has served the position of Modoc County District Attorney since 2023, as reported by CBS News. Talking to 48 Hours, she revealed how most of the domestic crime victims miss the prior warnings from the killer.

"I think this is what's rerd for domestic violence victims — they really don't think the person's gonna kill them … in a lot of the situations they think … they know this person … And I think that's exactly what happened with Catina is she just figured his comment was just his comment. Even though he had made threats, she could handle it, 'he's never gonna cross that line' type thing," Attorney Nina Salarno said.

Ad

The murder of the 48 Hours subject Catina Salarno

Steven Burns called Catina to meet behind the campus theatre (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Catina's college roommate Joanne Marks, on the very first day of the University, Steven Burns met Catina on the campus. Reportedly, the 48 Hours victim, Catina, was not eager to meet him and tried to avoid having a conversation.

Ad

However, Steven Burns asked her to meet for one last time on the evening of September 3, 1979. As reported by CBS News, Steven met Catina around 8 pm at a secluded spot near the campus theatre. He wanted to talk about their relationship and constantly forced her to become his partner again.

However, when Catina denied his pleadings, Steve Burns pulled out a gun, and the 48 Hours subject was shot in the back of her head. As per the Record Net, Catina was left on that scene as she bled to death, while Burns went to his dorm room to watch football.

Ad

Steven Burns was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison (Image via Pexels)

As reported by SF GATE, two days after Steven Burns confessed to killing Catina with the gun he stole from Mike Salarno's (Catina's father) television shop. The 48 Hours culprit pleaded not guilty, but Steven Burns was charged with the second-degree murder of Catina Rose.

Ad

He was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison. As per the official website of San Joaquin County's Office of the District Attorney, the parole request for Steven Burns was denied for the 13th time in January 2025. The 48 Hours culprit currently remains behind bars.

Check out other articles to learn details about other cases on 48 Hours.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saurav Saha I am a content writer, working in fitness and pop culture for the past four years. I have worked as a content manager for sports coaches and dieticians, presenting their wide spheres of information in communicative language.



This is primarily what I focus on in my writing. I turn diverse and complex areas of information in the world of health and fitness and turn them into crisp easy-to-read articles.



The sea of information on the internet for every single thing sometimes makes it overwhelming for a reader to choose what to take and what not. I wish to change that. No more of those lengthy articles that make you yawn.



Get exactly what you need. Fewer words can convey a lot of things. I wish to do that. Know More