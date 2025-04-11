48 Hours: The Day My Mother Never Came Home- A detailed case overview 

The CBS documentary 48 Hours: The Day My Mother Never Came Home delves into the decades-long investigation into Selonia Reed’s brutal murder in Hammond, Louisiana.

The story centers on Reginald Reed, Selonia's husband, who was eventually convicted of her murder nearly 40 years after the crime, marking the end of the case that had remained unsolved for decades.

48 Hours delves into the history leading up to Selonia's tragic death, the long investigation that followed, and its aftermath.

Through the interviews and evidence, the documentary gives the viewer an understanding of how justice was ultimately dispensed after many years of ambiguity.

The episode is scheduled to air on April 12, 2025, on CBS.

Background of 48 Hours

48 Hours is a veteran CBS investigative journalism program that covers true crime stories. It has a record for in-depth coverage and reporting, whose cases tend to be high-profile with broader legal or societal implications.

The latest episode of 48 Hours showcases Selonia Reed's case, highlighting how justice was pursued amidst years of delays and setbacks. Through interviews, court documents, and expert analysis, 48 Hours pieces together what happened surrounding her murder and trial.

About the Crime

As per Bayou Justice, on August 23, 1987, the body of Selonia Reed was found mutilated in her car parked outside John's Curb Market in Hammond. She was reported to have been s*xually assaulted with an umbrella and stabbed repeatedly in her chest and heart using an object that looked like a Phillips screwdriver. Her face indicated extreme blunt-force trauma.

As per Bayou Justice, evidence indicated that her attacker left her with a white substance, possibly used to write or draw in her blood, before fleeing the scene. Coroner Dr. Vincent Cefalu reported that Selonia died as a result of stab wounds to the lungs and the heart.

Reginald Reed claimed he was home playing video games with their son when Selonia left to meet a co-worker at a bar. However, detectives discovered discrepancies in his account and made him a suspect early on. Despite this, no charges were filed for decades.

Investigation

According to CBS News, reported on April 11, 2025, the original investigation was hindered by a lack of evidence and delays in procedure:

Witness testimony: A witness stated that he had seen two males in the vicinity of the crime scene in a suspicious vehicle owned by Reginald Reed's family. This resulted in a photo lineup identifying Reginald Reed and Jimmy Ray Barnes as suspects.

Life Insurance Policies: Investigators found that Reginald Reed had purchased several life insurance policies on Selonia just before her death, which amounted to $707,682 in benefits.

Delayed Indictment: Although there were initial suspicions of Reginald Reed's involvement, he was indicted only in June 2019 when new evidence came to light.

As per Bayou Justice, prosecutors claimed that Reginald Reed committed the crime for money and utilized Barnes as an accomplice to transport the body.

Resolution

As per Bayou Justice, Reginald Reed's trial commenced on November 15, 2023. Prosecutors presented strong evidence against him in the murder case and called to testify Jimmy Ray Barnes. Barnes admitted to helping Reginald Reed in moving Selonia's body after she was murdered.

Reginald Reed was convicted of second-degree murder in January 2023 and was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. As per Fox8, Barnes got a five-year sentence for his part but died soon after his release in January 2023 in a car accident. Despite Barnes' death, prosecutors were able to obtain Reed's conviction with evidence presented in court.

Aftermath

As per CBS News, Selonia's son, Reginald Reed Jr., initially thought his father was innocent but later came to accept his guilt after watching evidence in court. In public interviews and his memoir The Day My Mother Never Came Home, he explained how learning about his father's role broke his image of him. Despite this, he eventually found a way to forgive.

Reginald Reed has since appealed his conviction, insisting he is innocent despite the overwhelming evidence produced against him during the trial.

Final thoughts (author's opinion)

The Selonia Reed case demonstrates the power of perseverance in investigation to bring about justice even decades after uncertainty. Delays in prosecuting Reginald Reed may have granted him years of freedom, but investigators finally gathered sufficient evidence to convict him.

The documentary 48 Hours reminds us of the need to pursue justice for victims and their loved ones.

Selonia's account also highlights the psychological burden such cases have on families. Her son's journey from denial to acceptance demonstrates how deeply these crimes touch loved ones long after they occur.

Watch 48 Hours on CBS for more details on this case.

