5 best British shows to stream on Netflix in March 2025

With the new month beginning, it is time to have a British binging spree. The streaming giant Netflix has a lot of show titles to choose from and it can be hard sometimes to choose what one wants to watch. This month, give British shows from across the pond a try.

Known for their dead pan delivery and dry humor, British shows are some of the most inventive series online. Whether one wants to rewatch their favorite titles or is watching it for the first time, here are some British shows one can stream on Netflix in March 2025.

From mockumentaries to comedy dramas, here is a quick list of five popular British shows that are available to stream on Netflix and will make the perfect binge watch companion this month.

Note: the opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

After Life, One Day, and other British shows to watch on Netflix in March 2025

1) After Life

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Created, directed, and starring Ricky Gervais, this black comedy drama series, also stars Diane Morgan, David Earl, and others. The show is about a newspaper writer, Tony (Gervais), who lives in a small town and whose life changes when his wife dies of breast cancer.

Frustrated, he decides to vent out his anger, by being mean and heartless towards other people. However, as the series progresses, he realizes that he cares about a few people, and learns the importance of helping others. The show has a characteristic British deadpan and black humor and a stellar performance by Gervais.

2) A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Starring Emma Myers, Asha Banks, Zain Iqbal, and others, this mystery thriller series is based on a novel by Holly Jackson. Directed by Dolly Wells and Tom Vaughan, the show revolves around a young high school student, Pip Fitz-Amobi (Myers), who is obsessed with the disappearance and supposed murder of a local schoolgirl from her town.

When she is given an assignment by the school to complete, she decides to use the case as her topic, and along with her friends, she decides to investigate the case. As she tries to find answers, she uncovers various secrets. The show is thrilling, has various twists and turns, and is a must-watch.

3) Heartstopper

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Based on Alice Oseman’s webcomic and graphic novel, this British coming-of-age romantic comedy drama series, features Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, and others. The show is about Charlie (Locke), who is a gay teen boy and has been bullied because of it. After a traumatizing relationship with a boyfriend, he becomes friends with Nick (Connor), his classmate.

But things take a turn as Nick realizes that he feels something for Charlie and begins to question his own sexuality. The show also explores the lives of Charlie’s friends, Tao, Elle, Isaac, and others, who are all trying to find their identity during adolescence. The show is sweet and sensitive and covers important topics like homophobia, bullying, eating disorders, and more.

4) One Day

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Based on a novel by David Nicholls and a 2011 film, this romantic drama miniseries, stars Ambika Mod, Leo Woodall, and others. The show is about the relationship between Emma (Mod) and Dexter (Woodall), who meet at a graduation ball after graduating from the University of Edinburgh.

The show is a mature look at life and relationships as the two follow different paths in life and have a 14-year-long relationship. The show was one of the most watched series during its release and was also given positive reviews by critics for its realistic look at love and relationships.

5) Cunk on Earth

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Starring Diane Morgan and created by Charlie Brooker, this British mockumentary series, revolves around Philomena Cunk (Morgan). Philomena is an ill-informed investigative reporter and travels around the world, interviewing experts like Martin Kemp, Shirley Thompson, and others.

The show garnered praise from critics and Morgan’s performance was especially lauded. The dead pan delivery and themes on agriculture, early civilization, and the Industrial Revolution were appreciated. Morgan was even nominated for the British Academy Television Award for Best Female Comedy Performance.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a show of their liking.

