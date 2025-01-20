5 best characters from HBO’s The Pitt

Starring Noah Wyle, Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Fiona Dourif, and others, The Pitt is a medical drama created by R. Scott Gemmill. The show focuses on a group of doctors in the emergency room (ER) at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital.

The Pitt is fast-paced and graphic, portraying realism and intense workload of the ER staff members. Released on Max on January 9, 2025, it has received rave reviews. Each episode covers one hour of a single 15-hour shift at the hospital and follows the dynamics of the staff as they handle high-pressure emergency cases.

The show features several intriguing characters expected to captivate viewers. Some of the standout characters from the show are listed below.

Trending

Disclaimer- This article is based on the author's opinions. Reader discretion is advised.

Dr. Michael, Dana Evans, and other standout characters from The Pitt

1) Dr. Michael Robinavitch

Noah Wyle (Image via Getty)

Played by Noah Wyle, Dr. Michael Robinavitch is the head doctor among the emergency room (ER) staff at the Pittsburgh Trauma Hospital in The Pitt and one of the most senior members.

The character is resilient and tackles medical emergencies head-on. However, he is also complex, traumatized by the death of his mentor during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, he is a disciplined and visionary doctor who always imparts wisdom to the young students under him.

2) Dr. Heather Collins

Tracy Ifeachor (Image via Getty)

Portrayed by Tracy Ifeachor, Dr. Heather Collins is a senior resident in the ER who often comes at loggerheads with Dr. Michael over specific practices and decisions. However, she proves to be a capable doctor and serves as Dr. Michael's right hand. Before joining the medical field, the character was shown to be working in finance, and Dr. Collins has a special zeal to save her patients.

3) Dana Evans

Katherine LaNasa (Image via Getty)

Katherine LaNasa plays Nurse Evans in The Pitt, the charge nurse in the ER who maintains a calm and collected demeanor in a high-stress environment. Her warm persona highlights the important role of nurses in the medical field, who are often sidelined but work in tandem with the doctors. Dr. Michael looks up to her and instructs students to follow her command, as she is always ready to assist.

4) Dr. Samira Mohan

Supriya Ganesh (Image via Instagram/@supriyaganesh_)

Supriya Ganesh portrays Dr. Samira Mohan, a third-year medical resident known for her empathy towards patients. Although she may be slower than her colleagues in the ER, everyone appreciates her warmth and ability to calm patients, making her an asset to the team.

5) Dr. Frank Langdon

Patrick Marron Ball (Image via Max)

Patrick Marron Ball plays Dr. Frank Langdon in The Pitt, who ranks below Dr. Michael and Dr. Collins in the ER team. Although he can come across as curt or cold-hearted, he is always at the top of his job and has the makings of a successful doctor. He is the voice of reason and practicality when any member of the ER staff gets swept up by emotions.

The Pitt has gained critical acclaim for its realistic portrayal of emergency medical cases, not shying away from graphic descriptions. The show also explores the personal and professional lives of the medical staff, who give it their all to save people while going through personal trauma.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback