5 best Hassie Harrison shows and movies

Hassie Harrison may not have received much recognition for her role as Laramie in Yellowstone, but the American actress has impressive filmography nonetheless. Harrison is famous for her roles as Lucy McConky in Tacoma FD and Mazie Wales in The Iron Orchard.

The 34-year-old actress has starred in multiple movies and TV shows including Quasi (2023), Dementia (2015), Fat Camp (2017), Southbound (2015), and more. She is married to Ryan Bingham, who also stars in Taylor Sheridan and John Linson’s neo-western drama series Yellowstone (2018-present).

5 Hassie Harrison shows and movies

1) Fat Camp (2017)

A still from Fat Camp (Image via YouTube/Fluency Studios)

The plot of Fat Camp revolves around Hutch (played by Chris Read). In the film, Hutch is a 27-year-old fitness freak who is kicked out of his abode. He is forced to work at his uncle’s fat camp. At the camp, he learns life lessons while supervising strong guys who help him grow and become a better version of himself.

Jennifer Arnold directs Fat Camp, starring Hassie Harrison as Stephanie. The film also features Chris Redd, Vivica A. Fox, Anabelle Acosta, Bentley Green, and Steven Thomas Capp.

2) Hart of Dixie ( 2011-15)

A still from Hart of Dixie (Image via Youtube/Warner Bros.)

Hart of Dixie is a comedy-drama in which the character of Dr. Zoe (played by Rachel Bilson) accepts an offer from Dr. Wilkes (played by Lauren Bittner). The offer is to work in the doctor’s medical facility in Alabama. However, things get complicated for Zoe when the doctor dies, leaving half of the practice in his will.

The official synopsis of Hart of Dixie reads:

"New York doctor Zoe Hart (Rachel Bilson) has reached a crossroads in her life when she decides to accept an offer from a stranger to work with him at his practice in Alabama. When she arrives in town, she discovers that the man has died and left her his half of the practice in his will, something that doesn't exactly make her new partner happy."

It continues:

"Despite the shock of Southern life and some less-than-hospitable town folk, Zoe decides to give her new life a chance and discovers a new side of herself in the process."

This show stars Hassie Harrison as Lucy. Wilson Bethel, Cress Williams, Jaime King, Ross Philips, and Josh Cooke also join the cast, among many others.

3) Yellowstone (2018-present)

A still from Yellowstone (Image via Youtube/Yellowstone)

Taylor Sheridan and John Linson’s Neo-western drama Yellowstone is about the Dutton family owning the largest ranch in America. The Duttons have to fight to protect their legacy, as outlanders are always on the lookout to capture parts of their land.

In Yellowstone, Hassie Harrison plays Laramie, a barrel racer and friend of Mia (played by Edin Brolin). The show also stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Luke Grimes.

4. Dementia (2015)

A still from Dementia (Image via IMDb/Mike Testin)

The horror drama Dementia, directed by Mike Testin, is about an elderly war veteran (played by Gene Jones) who gets diagnosed with dementia. He hires a nurse (played by Kristina Klebe) who torments him and shows him her dark side.

In this film, Hassie Harrison plays the role of Shelby Lockhart. Dementia also stars Peter Cilella, Richard Riehle, Steve Agee, and Justin Benson.

5) Quasi (2023)

A still from Quasi (Image via YouTube/SearchlightPictures)

Quasi, an American satirical comedy, is based on Victor Hugo’s novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1831). The plot of Quasi is about a hapless hunchback who craves love but is caught up in a feud between the Pope and the King Of France when they each order him to kill the other.

Kevin Heffernan has directed this film. Hassie Harrison stars as Margot in Quasi. Alongside Harrison, the film also stars Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, Gabriel Hogan, Jay Chandrasekhar, and Marcus Henderson, among others.

