5 best subscription deals to snag during Black Friday 2024 sale: Disney+, Hulu, and more

The Black Friday 2024 sale is finally here, and it is packed with incredible subscription deals for movie and show lovers, including reality TV fans. In 2024, binge-watching has become a pastime that nearly everyone can relate to—whether it is solo or with loved ones, it is an activity that effortlessly fills one's time and space.

This year’s sale brings unbeatable offers on top streaming platforms like Hulu, HBO Max, and more, along with bundle subscriptions to fuel the ultimate binge-watching sessions.

With the sale just a week away, now is the perfect time to check out the amazing streaming subscriptions available this Black Friday.

Hulu, Disney+, and 3other Black Friday sale subscription deals to watch out for

1) HBO Max

HBO Max is going full throttle this sale with three enticing subscription deals:

i) The annual plan with ads is now just $99.99, down from $119.88.

ii) Go ad-free with the annual plan for $169.99, which lets you stream on up to two devices in full HD mode.

iii) The Max Ultimate Yearly Plan with zero ads is now available for $209.99, offering streaming in stunning 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos audio for the ultimate binge-watching experience.

Catch hit shows like Abbott Elementary (2021) and the award-winning drama Succession with these Black Friday subscription deals.

2) Hulu

Although the Hulu + Live TV subscription sale ended on November 19, viewers can still take advantage of the great deals on the monthly plans. The plan with ads is available for just $9.99, while the ad-free option is priced at $18.

These plans, which previously came with a 7-day free trial now come with a 30-day free trial. Stream award-winning films like Anatomy of a Fall (2023), Nomadland (2020), and more.

Hulu is also available in bundle deals with other popular streaming platforms like Disney+ and HBO Max.

3) Amazon Prime

Save big on the annual Amazon Prime subscription, now available for just $139.00 down from $179.88. With this deal, one can enjoy all the classic shows and movies without missing a beat.

Grab that bucket of popcorn and stream iconic films like Mean Girls (2004), The Godfather (1972), and Catch Me If You Can (2002), all available for the Black Friday 2024 sale.

4) Disney+

Beatles ’64 set to air exclusively on Disney+ (Image via Instagram/@disneystudios)

Disney+ is offering some bundle deals this Black Friday 2024 sale. The Disney+/Hulu/Max bundle with ads is now just $16.99 which was previously $29.97. There is also an ad-free bundle for the same trio—Disney+, Hulu, and Max—available for $29.99, originally priced at $51.97.

With these subscription deals, stream movies and shows across all genres seamlessly, from family-friendly favorites to the latest blockbusters.

5) Peacock

Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers in The Fall Guy (Image via YouTube/@Universal Pictures)

Peacock Premium’s annual plan is now priced at $79.99, down from $95.88, allowing viewers to stream a wide variety of content. Peacock Premium Plus is also on sale for $139.99 for the yearly plan, a reduction from $167.88.

This is a great deal for watching classic movies like Black Christmas (1974) and Erin Brockovich (2000), as well as the latest releases such as Didi (2024), The Fall Guy (2024), and more.

Keep an eye out for other streaming platforms like Paramount+ and Starz, as they are also offering exciting Black Friday subscription deals. Don't miss the chance to snag some great discounts on this sale to expand the best streaming library.

