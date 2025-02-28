5 big revelations from Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy

A new documentary, Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy, premiered on Peacock on February 25, 2025. The film delves into the late actor’s life, struggles, and the criminal case surrounding his death. Directed by Robert Palumbo, it features big revelations about his addiction and his passing.

Ad

The documentary includes interviews with Hollywood insiders and law enforcement, including Martin Estrada, Morgan Fairchild, Katy Forrester, Greg Kading, and Deborah Walker.

It explores Perry’s rise to fame and the dark reality of his final days. Authorities have charged five individuals, including two doctors and a woman known as Hollywood’s “Ketamine Queen,” for their alleged roles in supplying the substances linked to Perry’s death. He was 54.

The U.S. Attorney claims Perry’s assistant sought ketamine from sources who “should have known better.”

Ad

Trending

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

Blending personal accounts with investigative findings, Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy offers an in-depth look at the actor’s struggles, addiction, and the big revelations about his passing.

5 revelations from Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy

1) Perry was battling addiction until his death

Matthew Perry A Hollywood Tragedy highlights Perry's battle with addiction (Image via YouTube/Peacock)

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy explores the actor’s lifelong struggle with addiction. On October 28, 2023, news of Perry’s death at his Los Angeles home stunned fans worldwide. Previously, in his memoir titled Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing, he openly discussed his battle with substance abuse.

Ad

When ketamine was found in his system, many initially suspected an overdose. The documentary revisits these revelations, exploring the circumstances of his death and the lingering questions surrounding those who may have supplied the drugs that contributed to his tragic end.

2) Five individuals charged in connection to Perry’s death

Five people, including Perry's assistant, are suspected of being involved in his death (Image via YouTube/Peacock)

Nearly a year after Perry’s passing, authorities charged five individuals, including his personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, two doctors Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez, and Jasveen Sangha, a suspected Hollywood drug dealer known as the “Ketamine Queen.” They are accused of conspiring to illegally supply him with ketamine.

Ad

Erik Fleming, a director with alleged ties to Los Angeles’ drug market, has also been implicated in the case.

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy investigates the case, revealing new details about the allegations and legal proceedings. Two of the accused, Sangha and Plasencia, have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.

The documentary also examines the broader issue of prescription drug misuse in Hollywood, raising concerns about the accountability of those who provided Perry with the substances linked to his death.

Ad

3) Hollywood’s “Ketamine Queen” under investigation

In Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy, Hollywood's "Ketamine Queen" is allegedly linked to Perry's death (Image via YouTube/Peacock)

Jasveen Sangha, known as the “Ketamine Queen,” is under scrutiny for her alleged role in supplying the drugs linked to Matthew Perry’s death.

Ad

Medical examiners found that Perry had three times the normal amount of ketamine in his system when he drowned. The actor had been using the drug to treat anxiety and depression, prompting authorities to investigate its source.

In May 2024, officials launched a probe into how he obtained it. According to his autopsy, Perry’s death was caused by the “acute effects of ketamine,” with accidental drowning listed as the official cause, the New York Post reported.

Ad

4) Court revealed Perry received 27 ketamine shots before his death

The court documents reveal that between October 24 and 27, Perry was administered ketamine six to eight times daily, totaling 27 shots in just a few days.

According to People, he received two more doses on the morning of October 28. Later that day, while preparing his hot tub, Perry allegedly asked his assistant for another shot.

The final dose proved fatal. His assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, later discovered him unresponsive in the water, leading to the actor’s tragic and untimely death.

Ad

5) Docu reveals more from his memoir, narrated by his voice

Ad

In his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, released in November 2022, Matthew Perry opened up about his lifelong battle with addiction. Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy delves deeper into his struggles, particularly his time in rehab and his battle with alcoholism.

In his book, the late actor revealed that he had attended 6,000 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. He also mentioned that he checked into rehab 15 times and underwent detox 65 times.

The documentary shows Perry’s candid account from the book. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film's haunting tone resurfaces as viewers hear Perry’s voice narrating passages from his 2022 memoir. His words echo throughout the film and add an emotional depth to the documentary.

Ad

Don't miss Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy, a look at the actor's life, struggles, and legacy, available on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback