5 big revelations from The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist 

The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist is a two-part Netflix documentary series, which chronicles the life of wellness influencer and fraudster Belle Gibson. Back in 2013, Belle started her journey promoting healthy eating on her Instagram. Belle declared that she had been diagnosed with malignant brain cancer, and the doctor told her that she had a few weeks to live.

However, Belle then started creating posts where she mentioned leaving the conventional medical approach to treat cancer. Instead, she had a strong preference for natural healing, and alternative medicinal practices, which she strongly believed could cure cancer.

Belle eventually went on to release a Food Cookbook App called The Whole Pantry in 2013, which became a national success. However, soon questions began to arise on the authenticity of Belle's claims. As she grew popular, she declared being diagnosed with multiple types of cancer, with which, it was medically impossible to live.

The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist explores the complete investigation behind Belle's series of scams. It takes personal interviews from the family, friends, and colleagues of Belle Gibson. Released on November 2, 2023, the docuseries is available for streaming on Netflix. Gibson's story further inspired the latest Netflix series, Apple Cider Vinegar.

5 revelations made on The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist

1) Journalist Richard Guilliatt on how he discovered Belle Gibson's cancer treatment scam

Journalist Richard Guilliatt breaks down his research on exposing Belle Gibson's story (Image via Pexels)

Richard Guilliatt is a journalist, who was one of the first people to expose Belle Gibson's falsified cancer story. In The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist, he reveals working as a staff writer at The Australian Newspaper back in 2014.

Richard's wife was diagnosed with brain cancer, and while researching he stumbled upon discussions on Belle Gibson. Upon researching he found Belle claiming to have been diagnosed with malignant brain cancer. It was surprising for him because treatment for malignant brain cancer, though could prolong the patient's life, is incurable, and is a death sentence.

The fact that she had been surviving with such a disease for so many years, raised doubts on Richard's side. In mid-February 2015, he managed to schedule an interview with Belle Gibson. This is where he discovered that her story had several loopholes. While answering Richard's questions, Belle began to obfuscate, and her claims began to get slippery.

Richard revealed that Belle distracted the conversation, saying it could be a misdiagnosis, which proved she was sure of her claims. This is when Richard began to research Belle's past before she became famous on Instagram. To his shock, he discovered a completely different side of the wellness influencer, Belle Gibson.

2) Belle Gibson claimed fictional medical surgeries in her teenage years

Belle Gibson had started making false medical stories in her teenage years (Image via Pexels)

In The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist, Richard reveals that while searching through Belle's history, he found Belle's active involvement in a Skateboarding Forum back in 2009. Belle shared a completely different personality, where she had long hair, was Goth-looking, and was conversing in an outrageous jargon dialect.

This personality was in stark contrast to the peaceful natural healer, she claimed to be and established her career around. Richard reveals identifying both of them to be the same person, with a tattoo on her hand. The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist brings Belle's childhood friend Shelby Nagy.

Shelby revealed Belle was a troubled teenager, and was used to partying, and handing out with multiple people. The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist also brings Anthony de Sylvia, one of Belle's skateboarding friends. He met her back in 2009 and revealed she lived a very unhealthy lifestyle where she would not eat or drink anything.

Anthony said back in the skateboarding forum she claimed to have an open heart surgery, at Perth. It revealed that Belle had been spinning medical drama stories for ages.

3) Belle Gibson's brother Nick Gibson revealed the truth about Belle's childhood

Nick Gibson revealed Belle was a troubled teenager (Image via Pexels)

The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist brings Belle's brother Nick into the interview. Belle claimed to have suffered a troubled childhood. She claimed her mother had sclerosis, while her brother suffered from Autism. Nick Gibson in the interview clarifies that Belle's claims about her mother are true.

Natalie Gibson was a single mother who had suffered from sclerosis but tried everything to provide for her children. Nick reveals that he never had autism, and Belle's claims were simply a medium to attain sympathy. Nick additionally reveals that Belle was an aggressive teenager who was very violent with her words.

At the age between 13 and 15, she moved out of her house and started living with another man down the street. As per Nick, the man was much older than her, and the family failed to take her back. That is when the relationship between the two siblings started to deteriorate.

4) Psychologist Sandy Rea broke down Belle Gibson's medical condition and her tendency to lie

Psychologist Sandy Rea makes a psychological analysis of Belle Gibson's story in The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist (Image via Pexels)

The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist brings a psychologist Sandy Rea who reveals her study on Belle Gibson's mental condition, and her tendency to lie. Sandy states that Belle's cancer story is a condition of pathological lying. As per the psychologist, it is a condition where the patient has lost touch with reality, and their lies become their reality.

Part of their lying is to create a life that they never had. It came from a desire to be loved, to be cared for, to create the image of a person, that they wouldn't have been otherwise. As per Psychologist Sandy Rea, there are few elements of truth spread across Belle's story, which makes it very difficult to distinguish, what is a lie and what is the truth.

5) Real-life testimony of former friends Chanelle McAuliffe and Professor Kate Drummond

Belle's former friends revealed that she was used to partying and drinking alcohol (Image via Pexels)

Chanelle McAuliffe was a former friend of Belle Gibson, who was one of the very first people to raise doubts about the authenticity of Belle's story. The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist provides an interview with Chanelle, who explains her experiences with Belle Gibson.

Chanelle recalls, it was during July 2014, when she was invited to Belle's home for her son's birthday. She said that Belle pretended to be suffering from a seizure, which terrified the visitors. However, right when she was about to call an ambulance, Belle immediately got back to normal.

This first raised doubts inside her, which increased when Belle announced that her brain cancer had increased to Stage 4, and had spread throughout her body. Considering her claims, Belle looked completely healthy.

In fact, in The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist, Neurosurgeon Kate Drummond says that Belle's claims of having cancer simultaneously in her blood, spleen, liver, and uterus are highly unlikely.

Considering her claims, Belle wouldn't have been walking and talking. Additionally, Chanelle noticed that Belle was ordering drinks at a nightclub, and boozing which looked stark in contrast with what she shared with the community.

Chanelle eventually confronted Belle to tell the truth, but she brushed her off and failed to provide any medical documents. Chanelle eventually shared her findings with a journalist in detail, which helped to expose her falsified cancer treatment story.

