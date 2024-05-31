5 canceled TV shows with the best viewership 

It is heartbreaking when a TV show gets canceled or ends following a successful run. However, some canceled shows received a lot of love in the past broadcasting year as they raked in a considerable viewership.

The numbers for the 2023-24 broadcast season have been recently released by the insight company Nielsen. Sunday Night Football on NBC had 19.8 million viewers in the past year while Monday Night Football on ABC had 11.7 million. Also, the CBS drama Tracker was the most-watched non-sport TV show with 10.8 million viewers.

2023-24 also saw some massively popular shows get canceled. A majority of the most viewed canceled shows were broadcasted by CBS, followed by ABC. This article explores some of the most-watched canceled TV shows in the 2023-24 broadcasting year.

5 canceled TV shows with the most views in the 2023-24 broadcast season

Several TV shows are ending their run on their own terms this year. For example, the popular contemporary Western series Yellowstone, starring Taylor Sheridan, is scheduled to conclude when the last episodes of season 5 air in November on Paramount Network.

The police family drama Blue Bloods, starring Tom Selleck, will conclude after 14 seasons later this fall. The following is the list of the most watched canceled TV shows of the 2023-24 broadcasting season:

1) Blue Bloods (8.4 million viewers in the first half of the final season)

A still from the TV show (Image via CBS)

The police procedural drama Blue Bloods was one of the most-watched TV shows in 2023-24. The final season of the series (season 14) premiered on CBS on February 16, 2024.

Starring Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and Bridget Moynahan among others, Blue Bloods season 14 will see the end of an epic procedural drama.

2) NCIS: Hawaiʻi (7.8 million viewers)

A poster for NCIS: Hawai'i (Image via X/@NCISHawaiiCBS)

The cancellation of NCIS: Hawai'i shocked fans, who were enjoying the newest addition to the NCIS family. As per various media outlets, the cancelation was finalized by CBS at the end of April 2024.

The final episode of NCIS: Hawai'i premiered on May 6, 2024, signaling the conclusion of agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and her team's journey fighting crime in Hawaii.

3) So Help Me Todd (6.2 million viewers)

A still from the show (Image via CBS)

So Help Me Todd is a legal comedy-drama series on CBS that was abruptly canceled following two seasons. Fans loved the series, which premiered in 2022. Marcia Gay Harden as Margaret Wright and Skylar Astin as Todd rose to become popular figures among fans throughout the two seasons.

Fans campaigned online to persuade CBS to renew the series for a third season, but the TV show aired its final episode on May 16, 2024.

4) CSI: Vegas (6.1 million viewers)

A poster for the series (Image via CBS)

CSI: Vegas was one of the most popular TV shows on CBS and had fans hooked to the storyline. However, the broadcaster decided to go ahead and cancel it after only three seasons.

The crime procedural series was a revival of the popular CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (which ran between 2000-2015). The final episode aired on CBS on May 19, 2024.

5) The Good Doctor (5 million viewers)

A still from the show (Image via ABC)

The Good Doctor enjoyed a successful run of seven seasons as fans enjoyed the highs and lows of the autistic and talented doctor Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore). ABC announced that the seventh season will be the final season of the series. The seventh season aired its final episode on May 21, 2024. The series finale put an end to Shaun Murphy's story arc as he enters a new phase in life, as a new father.

The 2023-24 broadcast season saw the conclusion of popular shows like The Good Doctor and Blue Bloods while the cancellation of NCIS and So Help Me Todd saw major resentment from fans.