5 chilling details about Alissa Turney's disappearance

Oxygen re-aired Family Secrets: The Disappearance of Alissa Turney. Originally aired on October 13, 2024, the docuseries explored in detail the disappearance of Alissa Turney from Phoenix, Arizona, on May 17, 2001.Following her disappearance, Alissa's sister, Sarah Turney, became an active campaigner for her case. She suspected that her stepfather, Michael Turney, was behind Alissa's disappearance. Sarah became a prominent voice on social media, drawing attention to the case and piecing together evidence.Family Secrets: The Disappearance of Alissa Turney was directed by Ricki Stern and Jesse Sweet, and it was re-aired today, July 25, 2025, on Oxygen.Alissa Turney's disappearance: 5 details from the case1) Alissa Turney disappearedAlissa was only 17 years old when she was reported missing on May 17, 2001. Her stepfather, Michael Turney, reported her missing and said that she had probably run off to California, leaving a note, as per PEOPLE.The case was dismissed as a runaway case, and years passed by with no sign of her. This was when the family began to suspect that there was foul play.2) The last person to see her was her stepfatherBefore Alissa disappeared, she was last seen with her stepfather, Michael. But before that, she had stopped by her boyfriend Jon's workshop class to say that Michael was picking her up, according to a report by PEOPLE.Following her disappearance, when authorities started questioning, Michael told them that he had taken Alissa out for lunch, but they had an argument. He dropped her off at 1 PM and a few hours later contacted the Phoenix Police to report her missing.3) The case was finally taken up as a homicide caseIn 2006, when serial killer Thomas Hymer, who was serving a life sentence in a Florida prison, confessed that he murdered Alissa Turney, her case was once again taken up, as per an ABC News report. This time, it was considered a case of homicide. After questioning Hymer, the police quickly realised he was lying, so they began looking for other clues.The police then turned their attention to Michael Turney, who was considered a possible suspect. Their suspicions were confirmed by Alissa's closest friends, who alleged that her stepfather was abusive, according to the PEOPLE report. To add to it, Alissa's sister, Sarah, vehemently believed that it was her father who had a hand in Alissa's disappearance.4) A shocking discovery at the Turney homeThe police became certain that Michael Turney was responsible for Alissa's disappearance, and they took out a search warrant for his house. When the search was carried out, they found dangerous items like homemade bombs, firearms, and even a manifesto where details of Michael's plot to commit mass murder at the local electrical workers' union were noted down, as per a report by MEL magazine.Michael Turney pleaded guilty to possession of unregistered destructive devices in April 2010, and he went to federal prison for seven years for this. However, he maintained that he had nothing to do with Alissa's disappearance.5) Michael was arrested but acquittedOnce Sarah Turney had come up with enough evidence against him, including secretly recorded conversations, Michael Turney was arrested on August 20, 2020. He was charged with a single count of second-degree felony murder for the death of Alissa.He was tried in court but was later acquitted in 2023, as there was insufficient evidence against him. Alissa Turney's body still remains undiscovered.Catch more details about the case on the Oxygen series.