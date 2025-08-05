5 chilling details about Amy Reese's twisted crime

Amy Reese was a woman from the city of Red Oak, Texas, who killed her husband, Wade Reese, in October 2012. Amy and Wade lived with their three children in a mobile home. It was only in December that Wade's mother, Suzanna Azbill, and her partner, Terry, went to their trailer after Wade stopped responding to their calls.

The body of Wade Reese was found inside a trash bin, which had undergone advanced stages of decomposition. Amy Reese and the children were not found anywhere around. Authorities opted for a search operation to find the victim's family.

Soon, it was discovered that Amy had rented a local storage facility. The complete investigation behind Amy Reese's conviction was documented in the Snapped episode titled Amy Reese which first aired on March 2, 2025.

Key details about the crimes of Amy Reese

1) The decomposing body of Wade Reese was found in a trash bin with its hands and legs tied

The decomposing body of Wade Reese was found in a trash bag (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Oxygen, when authorities from the Red Oak Law Enforcement reached the crime scene, they found that Wade's feet and hands were tied. His feet were seen coming out of the trash can, coming through the doorway.

Soon, authorities determined that the murder had taken place a long time before the body was discovered. After scrutinizing the crime scene, it was predicted that the killer tried to dispose of the body, but failed in doing so. Reportedly, Wade's family grew concerned about the whereabouts of Amy and the children.

2) Investigators discovered that Amy had rented a local storage facility

Investigators found that Amy and the children were renting a local storage unit (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Oxygen, police officers obtained a search warrant for a local storage facility, where they discovered Amy was staying with the children. When the facility staff were questioned, they didn't know the current whereabouts of Amy. But it was concluded that Wade's wife and children had stayed there, and were not abducted.

Soon, investigators discovered another trash bin. Inside, they found several rubber and plastic gloves, along with carpet deodoriser and Borax laundry detergent, as reported by Oxygen. Fingerprints were found in a box of trash bags, and the packet of a 3 M respirator mask, which was used to prevent decomposition odour.

As reported by Oxygen, investigators found several articles of clothing that had stains of blood on them. It was discovered that on October 15, 2012, Amy Reese had taken the children from the local school. Soon, law enforcement officers opted for a nationwide search operation.

3) Authorities tracked down Amy and the children in Colorado

Amy and the children were tracked down in the Denver area of Colorado (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Oxygen, during the search, investigators discovered that Amy had obtained a driver's license in the Denver area of Colorado. The enrollment school records were tracked around the Denver area, and soon Amy's children were discovered.

Soon, Amy Reese was tracked down and brought in for questioning. During the interrogation, Amy revealed that Wade was violent to her and the children. She added that Wade created an abusive environment in the house.

Amy Reese claimed that on October 14, 2012, Wade threw her daughter to the floor, which led to the incident. With other evidence, investigators discovered that Amy's claims were false.

4) Investigators discovered that Amy Reese was indulging in rogue se*ual activities

Investigators discovered that Amy was indulging in rogue se*ual activities (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Oxygen, when investigators scanned through Amy's phone and computer, they discovered that Amy was indulging in rogue se*ual activities. It was discovered that Amy wanted to get away from Wade and indulge in new relationships.

As reported by Journalist Christina Hughes Babb, days after Wade's murder, Amy Reese had joined multiple explicit websites and chat rooms.

5) Amy Reese was found guilty of the murder of her husband

Amy was sentenced to life in prison with 30 years of parole (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Oxygen, Amy refused to provide a confession to the authorities and requested for defence attorney. Authorities gathered financial records. The surveillance camera footage from the stores showed Any purchasing the objects found around the crime scene.

The trial for Amy Reese started. As reported by NBC, it was in April 2015 when the Ellis County Jury found Any guilty for the murder of Wade Reese. She was sentenced to life in prison. She will be eligible for parole after 30 years of imprisonment.

