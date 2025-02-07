5 chilling details about Bob Lee's murder 

Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App, was stabbed on April 4, 2023. He was found in San Francisco but died in hospital. A lot of attention was brought to the case by the general public after comments made by Elon Musk about crimes in San Francisco after Lee died. Nima Momeni, an IT consultant, was arrested and accused of the murder. Momeni was convicted of second-degree murder.

The jury did not believe that Momeni was acting in self-defense. Momeni is to face 15 years to life in prison. The trial showed the circumstances that led up to Lee's death, such as arguments, drug use, and the relationship between Lee, Momeni, and Momeni's sister. Testimonies, surveillance footage, and toxicology reports made the circumstances surrounding Lee's last hours vivid in the trial.

Dateline NBC features the Bob Lee murder case in an episode titled Under the Bay Bridge. The episode will air on February 7, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. The program includes interviews with Lee's family, friends, attorneys, police, and colleagues, as well as surveillance video and an in-depth look at the timeline leading up to the murder.

5 shocking details about Bob Lee's murder

1) Argument and stabbing

According to court documents, Bob Lee was stabbed to death after a fight with Nima Momeni over Momeni's sister, Khazar, as per NBC Bay Area. According to NBC, Prosecutors claimed that Momeni stabbed Lee to death following a fallout over his sister.

Momeni took Lee out to a secluded area and stabbed him with a 4-inch knife, shooting him right through the heart. According to NDTV, The jurors believed the killing was not premeditated.

2) The 911 call and early response

According to NBC, recordings showed that a dispatcher received a call from a man crying for help, stating, "Someone stabbed me". According to NBC Bay Area, Bob Lee called 911 just before 2:35 a.m. Police dispatch audio reveals what happened in the minutes after Lee was stabbed.

According to BBC, Lee was found with two stab wounds to his chest in the Rincon Hill neighborhood. He succumbed to his injuriesdespite being rushed to a hospital.

3) Surveillance footage

An NBC Bay Area surveillance video obtained by DailyMail.com shows Bob Lee collapsing after being stabbed. He tried to flag down a car for help, but the driver did not stop. Lee's attempts to ring a doorbell and call for help were also unsuccessful.

The images show Lee arriving at the Millennium Tower at 12:39 a.m. on April. An hour plus later, Lee is in an elevator in the tower with Nima Momeni. They walked through the tower garage and got into a white BMW convertible.

4) Momeni's testimony and defense

According to CBS News, in court, Momeni's lawyers also argued that Momeni was acting in self-defense. According to ABC 7, Momeni testified that Bob Lee pulled a knife on him when Momeni made a "bad joke".

According to him, Lee walked away, without even making a peep which showed he was being stabbed. Momeni picked up the knife and threw it over the Caltrans fence. The same brand of knife that was in the apartment of Khazar Momeni.

5) Toxicology and autopsy findings

According to NBC Bay Area, from Bob Lee's toxicology screen, several drugs were found in his system at the time of his death. According to BBC, alcohol, ketamine, and cocaine were detected by the autopsy report.

According to ABC 7, forensic Pathologist Dr. Ellen Moffatt testified that the cause of death of Lee was multiple stab wounds and that the manner of death was homicide.

Bob Lee's murder involved a dispute, a fatal stabbing, and a highly complicated event captured on surveillance footage and police audio. According to CBS News, Nima Momeni was convicted of second-degree murder since the jury did not believe him when he said he acted in self-defense.

According to BBC, the case revealed the last hours of Lee's life that involved drugs, the interaction with his brother, and his brother's sister.

