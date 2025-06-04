5 chilling details about Britney Ujlaky's murder, explored

Britney Ujlaky vanished in the area of Spring Creek, Nevada, in March 2020. She went missing on March 8 after a known acquaintance, Bryce Dickey, was last seen with her. Three days later, police discovered her body in a desolate desert region. The investigation revealed that she had been s*xually abused, strangled, and stabbed.

DNA samples taken from the crime scene and on the victim implicated Dickey in the crime. He was subsequently found guilty of first-degree murder and s*xual assault and given a long prison sentence.

The case will be featured in the upcoming episode of Dateline: Unforgettable on June 5, 2025, on Oxygen.

5 important facts about Britney Ujlaky's murder

1) Britney was last seen with a trusted family friend

As per PEOPLE, Britney Ujlaky was reported missing on March 8, 2020, after last being seen getting into a car with Bryce Dickey, a friend whom she thought of like an older brother.

As per various sources, the two were very familiar with each other, and their families were also close through the rodeo community locally.

2) The crime scene was isolated, and evidence was meticulously hidden

As per PEOPLE, Britney Ujlaky's body was discovered three days later in Burner Basin, a desolate desert region 15 miles northwest of Spring Creek.

Her body lay partially dressed and covered in a blue tarp, revealing an effort to hide the crime.

As per court documents, the desolate location and utilization of the tarp hindered searchers' finding her promptly, and the condition of the area led investigators to believe premeditation was involved in covering up evidence.

3) The reason for murder was violent and personal

As per court documents, an autopsy disclosed that Britney Ujlaky died due to a stab wound to the neck and strangulation, perhaps with a cord or something similar.

The brutality of the assault was obvious, and the use of stabbing and strangling indicated a very violent crime.

The medical examiner's report assisted investigators in realizing the brutality of the assault and assisted in verifying the allegations against Dickey.

4) DNA evidence was at the forefront of solving the case

As per court documents, the detectives uncovered several physical evidence at the crime scene, including a condom that had been used in a nearby bush and chewing tobacco near Britney's body.

DNA testing revealed Dickey's DNA on the inside and Britney's DNA on the outside of the condom, which directly implicated him.

Dickey's DNA was also present on swabs from Britney's neck and fingernails.

This forensic evidence was at odds with Dickey's early denials and subsequent changing accounts, eventually becoming important in obtaining his conviction.

5) The suspect provided several false statements

As per CBS News, Dickey initially told police that he dropped off Britney at Spring Creek High School and watched her get into a green truck with a tall man who was wearing a cowboy hat.

He then recanted and explained that he dropped her off at a trailer park with a guy by the name of Chaz Randall.

Police never discovered a trace of the unknown man or truck, and prosecutors contended that Dickey invented all these as a ruse to trick investigators and stall the investigation.

His contradictory statements caused further distrust and put him under scrutiny.

For more details on the case of Britney Ujlaky, watch Dateline: Unforgettable on June 5, 2025, on Oxygen.

