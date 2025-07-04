5 chilling details about Capt. Lynn Armstrong Reister's murder

Capt. Lynn Armstrong Reister was an Army Commander, working at Fort Bliss military base, who was killed on May 24, 2001. It was her last day with the Army Unit, and after her farewell party, Capt. Lynn Armstrong Reister was found dead at her home in El Paso, Texas.

Lynn's husband, Roger, found her dead body in their bedroom and reported to the police. When authorities reached the crime scene, they found no signs of robbery, indicating the case to be a homicide.

Dateline's new episode, titled Deadly Devotion, explores the complete investigation behind finding the murderer of Capt. Lynn Armstrong Reister. The episode was first aired on March 11, 2025.

5 key details about the murder of Capt. Lynn Armstrong Reister

1) Capt. Lynn Armstrong Reister was found with his throat slit at the last day in Army Unit

As reported by Oxygen, Capt. Lynn Armstrong Reister was posted as an Army Commander at Fort Bliss military base in Texas. She had experience in being in missions overseas, and was in charge of Air Defence Artillery in Saudi Arabia.

It was Lynn's husband, Roger, who found her body at their El Paso residence and called 911. When authorities arrived into the scene, they found Lynn with a slit throat in the bedroom.

While inspecting the crime scene, investigators discovered no signs of a robbery, indicating it to be a targeted murder.

2) Capt. Lynn Armstrong Reister was pregnant when she was murdered

As reported by Oxygen, Capt. Lynn Armstrong Reister grew up with three siblings in a military town located in Pensacola, Florida. After receiving her officer commission from Vermont's Norwood University, she was stationed in Germany.

Her husband, Roger, was an enlisted soldier and the father of a boy. Lynn was pregnant with her second child when she was murdered. Concerned about her growing family, Lynn decided to leave her Army Commander post and put in a transfer to teach ROTC in Minnesota.

3) Investigators discovered that Lynn's husband, Roger, had an affair

As reported by Oxygen, during the investigation, detectives discovered that Lynn and Roger had a strained relationship. Lynn's job demanded that he be posted in different locations for long periods. She had to be away from her son when she was deployed to Saudi Arabia.

Reportedly, during this time, Roger started hosting alcohol filled parties in their residence, with a group of teenagers. Investigators discovered that Lynn found out about it and said:

"Our marriage cannot withstand another deployment like this. Period. "

Reportedly, Roger also called his brother Rodeny to stay with them. Rodney was on probation in Florida and was allowed to stay in El Paso, Texas, after Lynn wrote a court letter, taking responsibility.

When Rodney was interrogated by the authorities, he revealed who the woman was who had a relationship with Roger. Authorities soon discovered that Roger had an affair with a 19-year-old woman who was pregnant.

4) Rodney confessed to killing Capt. Lynn Armstrong Reister

As reported by Oxygen, during the investigation, authorities were able to connect Rodney with Lynn's murder by a bloody palm print on Lynn's arm. When Rodney was interrogated again, providing him with the evidence, he confessed to killing Capt. Lynn Armstrong Reister.

Rodney further added that he only killed Lynn because his brother had pursued him to commit the murder. He revealed that it was Lynn's husband, Roger, who prepared the murder weapon, even bought him secondary clothes with change, after the murder.

Authorities eventually discovered that Roger wanted money from the life insurance policy and also wanted custody of their son. Additionally, he was afraid that if his affair became public, he would face prosecution and even end up in the military jail.

5) Rodney and Roger were found guilty of the murder of Capt. Lynn Armstrong Reister

As reported by Oxygen, when investigators talked to members from Roger's close circle, two of them revealed they were asked to commit the murder. All of his friends accepted that Roger wanted his wife dead.

Reportedly, Rodney went on to testify again against Roger, and he was found guilty. He was convicted of capital murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

As reported by the El Paso Times, Rodney was found guilty of solicitation of murder. He received four life sentences in prison.

