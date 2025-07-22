5 chilling details about Claudia Hoerig's crime

Claudia Hoerig was a former accountant and English teacher from Brazil, who was charged with the 2007 murder of her husband, Karl Hoerig. Oxygen reported that Karl Hoerig failed to report for duty at the Youngstown Air Force Reserve Station on March 15, 2007. This led to his friend contacting 911 and requesting a welfare check, and police were sent to his Newton Falls residence, where they found him dead.

Karl's body was found at the bottom of the stairs of his house, and he had been covered with a comforter and a construction tarp. While the investigators initially believed that Karl was killed in a home invasion, they found no sign of a break-in, nor were any of the valuables missing. Following this, they concluded that Karl had been killed.

As the investigators searched for Karl's wife, Claudia Hoerig, they learned that she had left their house and had flown back to Sao Paulo, Brazil, in order to avoid arrest. However, she was extradited to the US in January 2018, and charged with her husband's murder. She was given a life sentence with eligibility for parole after 28 years.

Snapped Season 30, Episode 8 explores the complete story of Claudia Hoerig, investigating her series of crimes. The episode first aired on November 28, 2021, and was reaired on July 21, 2025, at 9 pm on Oxygen.

5 key details about Claudia Hoerig's crime

1) Claudia Hoerig killed Karl with a .357 Smith & Wesson Magnum Revolver

Karl was killed with a .357 Smith & Wesson Magnum Revolver (Image via Pexels)

Oxygen reported that after authorities reached Karl and Claudia Hoerig's house, no one responded to their knocks on the door. They then called Karl's father Ed, who lived nearby and led them inside the house. When they entered the house, investigators found Karl's body at the bottom of the stairs.

He had reportedly been shot thrice - once in the head, and twice in the back. Investigators also found two other bullets on the floor. They predicted that the shooter had probably been standing at the top of the stairs when Karl was killed. His body was then wrapped in a comforter and a construction tarp.

As they investigated the crime scene and the house, authorities discovered the murder weapon, a .357 Smith & Wesson Magnum Revolver, in a closet. The gun was loaded and facing upwards.

2) Karl and Claudia Hoerig had a deteriorating marriage

Snapped subject Claudia had a deteriorating marriage with Karl (Image via Pexels)

At the Hoerig house, investigators found Karl's car and a hastily packed suitcase, along with a cellphone. According to Oxygen, police believed that this indicated that Karl was in the middle of leaving the house when he was confronted by his killer.

As they looked deeper into Karl and his wife Claudia Hoerig's lives, they discovered that she wasn't at home. One of the couple's neighbors informed the authorities that he saw Claudia leave the car park in her BMW and speed away down the street on March 12, 2007.

Karl's family members revealed that Claudia acted frantically when the topic of divorce was discussed (Image via Pexels)

When investigators interrogated Karl's friends and family members, they discovered that he and Claudia had a strained marriage. They also discovered that as the marriage deteriorated, Claudia's behavior changed.

They also learned that in the early months of 2007, Claudia had invited Karl's family for a family gathering where she called an emergency meeting. During this meeting, she accused Karl of being emotionally abusive, as he complained about her unwillingness to clean the house.

However, when someone reportedly suggested that the couple get divorced, Claudia fainted and locked herself in the bedroom. She also allegedly swallowed a bottle of pills before driving off. She got into a car crash and was later charged with driving under the influence.

3) Claudia flew to Brazil after the murder

Snapped subject Claudia flew to Brazil after the murder (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Oxygen, investigators discovered that on March 9, 2007, Claudia sent $ 9,900 to her father in Brazil. She was making the arrangements to close her bank account in the United States.

On the following day, Claudia Hoerig purchased the revolver used to kill the Snapped subject Karl Hoerig. Reportedly, she installed a laser sight grip in the gun and bought hollow bullets at a local shop. She then went to a firing range and started practicing to shoot.

Authorities tracked down Claudia's BMW at Pittsburgh International Airport and flew to New York City before flying to Sao Paulo, Brazil.

4) The Brazilian government allowed the extradition of Claudia Hoerig to the United States

Authorities discovered that Claudia had remarried and started a new business in Brazil (Image via Pexels)

As reported by WFMJ-TV, it was on April 12, 2007, that authorities from Trumbull County charged her with aggravated murder. However, the Brazilian constitution forbids extradition of its citizens.

When Claudia immigrated to the US, she renounced her Brazilian citizenship and became an American citizen. The Brazilian government initially denied cooperation to move Claudia Hoerig back to Ohio and start her trial. The Brazilian Supreme Court revoked Claudia's citizenship in 2013.

Brazilian government allowed the extradition of Claudia Hoerig to the United States (Image via Pexels)

Authorities kept Claudia Hoerig under observation while her extradition was in process. Investigators found that after moving to Brazil, Claudia bought a house and started her own business. Additionally, it was reported that Claudia had married again.

As reported by Oxygen, it was in April 2016 when the Brazilian government allowed the extradition of Claudia Hoerig to the United States.

5) Claudia was arrested and charged with the murder of Karl Hoerig

Snapped subject Claudia was brought to the United States and kept in Trumbull County Jail (Image via Pexels)

Claudia was extradited to the United States and kept in Trumbull County Jail in January 2018. The Snapped culprit was charged with aggravated murder, and she confessed immediately, revealing that she shot Karl to death under emotional duress.

Claudia claimed that Karl was controlling and emotionally abusive, adding that she felt suicidal after suffering two miscarriages. As per Claudia's story, she bought the revolver intending to kill herself, and on March 12, 2007, she told her husband that she planned on taking her own life.

Snapped subject Claudia was sentenced to life behind bars (Image via Pexels)

Claudia Hoerig claimed that Karl asked her to wait until he left the house, and do it in the basement, making sure not to splatter blood on the walls. Claudia claimed that this infuriated her and she shot him in rage.

Claudia was found guilty of aggravated murder in 2019 and was sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 28 years. She will be next eligible for parole in 2044.

