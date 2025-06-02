5 chilling details about the disappearance of Heather Elvis ahead of Dateline on NBC

The Dateline episode, titled Return of the Landing, explores the story of Heather Elvis, a 20-year-old girl who disappeared on December 18, 2013. At the time, Elvis was trying to move on from her previous relationship with a married man named Sidney Moorer.

After returning to her apartment from a date that evening, Heather called her roommate, Brianna Warrelman, and revealed that Sidney had been calling her to meet. Despite Brianna urging her to stay indoors, Heather Elvis was never seen alive again.

Dateline's episode Return of the Landing premiered on May 31, 2025, on NBC. The official synopsis reads:

"In December 2013, 20-year-old Heather Elvis vanished in South Carolina. More than five years later, a husband and wife were convicted separately of kidnapping and conspiring to kidnap her."

5 key details about the disappearance of Heather Elvis

1) Heather Elvis was having an affair with a married man named Sidney Moorer

Heather was having an affair with a married man named Sidney Moorer (Image via Pexels)

As per True Crime News, in June 2013, Heather Elvis first began seeing Sidney Moorer. Heather and her friend Brianna worked as waitresses at a restaurant named Tilted Kilt.

Sidney Moorer was employed as a kitchen equipment repairman for the restaurant. As per Brianna Warrelman, Sidney would often visit the restaurant just to visit Heather and would bring her coffee and bagels. From June to September 2013, Heather Elvis posted several tweets from the account hinting at her relationship with Sidney.

Sidney Moorer offered to work as his children's nanny (Image via Pexels)

As reported by the New York Post, Sidney Moorer was a married man who even offered Heather a job as a nanny for his children. As reported by Oxygen, their affair came to an end in September 2013, when Sidney's wife, Tammy, found out about it. Heather Elvis posted the following on her Twitter account:

"Once upon a time, an angel and a devil fell in love. It did not end well".

2) Sidney Moorer claimed his wife, Tammy, was physically abusive to him

Sidney claimed that his wife Tammy was physically abusive to him (Image via Pexels)

As reported by the New York Post, after Tammy discovered the affair, she made Sidney call Heather and end the relationship. As per WBTW, Sidney claimed that his wife, Tammy, would handcuff him to the bed every night to ensure he was faithful to her.

Additionally, Tammy changed the password on his phone and started accompanying him whenever he traveled outside their residence. She even reportedly forced Sidney to get a tattoo of her name over his crotch. As reported by The Charlotte Observer, Tammy continued to send Heather Elvis threatening texts.

3) Heather Elvis' abandoned car was found by the authorities

Heather's co-workers revealed to the authorities that the victim may be pregnant with Sidney's child (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The Sun News, after her separation from Sidney, Heather Elvis started working at a beauty parlor in Myrtle Beach in December 2013. As reported by the New York Post, Elvis' former co-workers claimed that she had been put on hold and expressed concern that she might have become pregnant with Sidney's child.

As reported by the New York Post, on December 17, 2013, Heather Elvis went on a date with another man, possibly in an attempt to move on from her previous relationship. She was dropped off at her apartment in Carolina Forest around 1:15 am. She reportedly received a call from a payphone about twenty minutes later.

Sidney called Heather with a public phone before her disappearance (Image via Pexels)

At that time, Brianna Warrelman was out of town. She later reported that Heather called her that night, saying she received a call from Sidney. Heather said that Sidney was planning to leave the town and wanted to meet her. Brianna told her not to leave the apartment, and the call ended. Heather Elvis was not seen after that.

As reported by ABC News, on December 19, 2013, Horry County police discovered an abandoned car at Peachtree Boat Landing, near the Waccamaw River in Socastee. As per The Charlotte Observer, when the car was unlocked, authorities didn't find either Elvis' keys or purse inside.

Schiraldi, who was the person with whom Heather went on a date, was quickly cleared of suspicion. Authorities made a thorough search around the area, including the inside riverbed by rescue divers, but no further evidence was found.

4) Sidney Moorer became the prime suspect behind the disappearance of Heather Elvis

Sidney became the prime suspect after he was traced on surveillance cameras (Image via Pexels)

As reported by WMBF News, on the night of December 18, 2013, surveillance footage from a Walmart in Myrtle Beach captured Sidney entering the store around 1:12 am. Investigators found that Sidney purchased cigars and a pregnancy test kit.

As reported by WBTW, Sidney was later tracked through security camera footage at a gas station on Joe White Avenue. He was seen making a call from a payphone to Heather. As reported by The Charlotte Observer, authorities detected a Ford F-150 passing through the Moores' residence and Peachtree Landing.

Authorities searched Tammy and Sidney Moorer's residence (Image via Pexels)

After scanning through the grainy picture of the number plate, it was determined to belong to Sidney Moorer. As reported by My Horry News, on February 21, 2014, authorities obtained a search warrant for the Moores' residence. After over 11 hours of interrogation, Tammy and Sidney Moorer were arrested on charges of kidnapping, murder, two counts each for indecent exposure, and obstruction of justice.

After a series of trials in October 2018, Tammy Moorer was found guilty of kidnapping and conspiracy. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison for each charge. In September 2019, Sidney Moorer was found guilty of kidnapping Heather Elvis. As a result, he was sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

5) The body of Heather Elvis has not been found to date

The body of Heather has still not been discovered by the authorities (Image via Pexels)

As reported by WBTW, the body of Heather Elvis has not yet been discovered by authorities. Although both Tammy and Sidney were convicted of kidnapping in October 2018, authorities failed to find any details about the body of the victim.

When asked whether Elvis' body would ever be found, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson replied:

“We’re getting somewhere around 10,000 felony warrants a year, just in Horry, and we get about 2,000 in Georgetown,”

Richardson further added:

“So, any one of those people could have unexpected information that they’re holding onto and will not release. There’s another opportunity now that the appellant part is over for the Moorers, that once the post-conviction relief of the appeals gets over, one of them would come clean.”

Richardson said that there is still information out there, and authorities have to pick up the right person. He further added that if they find enough intel regarding the disappearance, they certainly would be able to deliver the body to the family of Heather Elvis.

