5 chilling details about Justine Vanderschoot's murder

Justine Vanderschoot, a 17-year-old California girl, was killed by her boyfriend, Daniel Bezemer, and his friend, Brandon Fernandez, in 2003. Bezemer was motivated by jealousy to orchestrate the killing, which included strangulation and burial in a pre-dug grave in the woods.

The killing was characterized by premeditation, as indicated by the pre-dug grave, and a "mix-tape" created to harass Justine Vanderschoot. First reported missing by her parents, Bezemer and Fernandez were found out through the investigation, who confessed to the crime eventually, after being convicted.

The 48 Hours segment featuring the killing of Justine Vanderschoot is titled Justine's Voice. The season 38 episode 19 appeared on February 15, 2025, at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS.

5 shocking details about the murder of Justine Vanderschoot

1) The discovery of a pre-dug grave

According to CBS News, a horse trainer had a major revelation on a California back trail. Justine Vanderschoot was reported missing by her parents on September 2, 2003.

The horse trainer discovered a recently dug hole three days before her disappearance. In the opinion of retired Placer County Sheriff Ed Bonner, the pre-dug grave revealed a "coldblooded, premeditated" act.

2) The toxic relationship

According to People Magazine, Justine and Bezemer's relationship was normal at first. But Bezemer had deep-seated jealousy and sought control over Justine. Prosecutors said that Bezemer's jealousy characterized their relationship. According to CBS News, Bezemer suspected Justine Vanderschoot of cheating on him.

According to Oxygen, he and Fernandez tapped her phone to monitor her calls. Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire said Bezemer felt "she needed to be punished because…she belonged to him."

3) The murder and burial

According to Oxygen, Bezemer and Fernandez enticed Justine to a park-and-ride parking area on the night of her vanishing. According to People Magazine, they took her to a remote forest area in Fernandez's vehicle. Bezemer murdered her.

They undressed Justine Vanderschoot, sprinkled what the investigators suspected as methanol upon her, and buried her. Both of them later revealed that Justine grunted and moved within the grave. Her mom, Lynnette Vanderschoot, remembered during a 2017 parole hearing that Justine had dirt in her lung and esophagus, meaning she was choking on air when she was buried.

4) The investigation and confession

According to CBS News, Sheriff detectives soon targeted Bezemer and Fernandez. Bonner said there was an assumption they were hiding something regarding Justine's vanishing. According to Oxygen, Fernandez first said he and Bezemer remained indoors on the night of the vanishing.

However, when shown a tape of a phone call, Fernandez admitted. He said that Bezemer's fixation on Justine offended Fernandez and led the police to where Justine Vanderschoot was buried. Justine's necklace and the CD used as punishment were at the location.

5) Legal proceedings and consequences

According to Oxygen, both Bezemer and Fernandez faced a charge of murder. Prosecutors expressed it was premeditated murder, pointing out that Danny had taken a shovel, pickaxe, gloves, taser, and the CD.

An autopsy indicated strangulation marks and dirt in the throat and stomach of Justine, establishing that she was alive when buried. In March 2005, the two men were both presented with a plea offer, with Fernandez to get 15 years to life and Bezemer to receive 25 years to life. Bezemer and Fernandez's parole requests have since been rejected.

For more details on the case watch 48 Hours on CBS.

