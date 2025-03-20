5 chilling details about Kari Baker's murder

The upcoming episode of 20/20 is all set to delve into the complicated murder of Kari Baker, which shook the community of Waco, Texas, but how the investigation unfolded, made it an unprecedented case in the history of the state. This murder dates back to 2006 but remains fresh in the minds of all those who witnessed it in some form.

Ad

This case has made its way to ABC's 20/20 this week. The famed true-crime show promises to cover the case with attention to detail and some interviews and footage that have never been seen before. The episode airs on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 9.00 PM EST.

This case is riddled with twists, mysteries, and big revelations that are chilling to the core. Ahead of the episode, let us go over five such details that make this a standout murder.

Ad

Trending

5 chilling details about the murder of Kari Baker

1) Kari Baker's murder was originally ruled out as suicide

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Matt Baker called 911 at midnight on April 8, 2006, he reported that he returned home to find his wife unconscious in their bedroom. He performed CPR as emergency services arrived. She was pronounced dead on the scene. A typed suicide note was found on a dresser along with a bottle of sleeping pills.

Authorities ruled Kari's death a suicide and no autopsy was performed. No one initially doubted Matt Baker due to his reputation and profession. Moreover, Kari and Matt's daughter had died seven years before this and she was depressed over the death.

Ad

2) Jim and Linda Dulin continued to pursue the case and brought it back to the limelight

Kari's parents never gave up on the case (Image via Pexels)

Despite the authorities ruling Kari Baker's death as suicide, her parents, Jim and Linda Dulin, were certain that there was something wrong with it, and hired a former assistant district attorney and assistant U.S. attorney to investigate the case.

Ad

Their investigation revealed some shocking details, including internet searches about "overdose by sleeping pills." They eventually filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Matt Baker.

3) Vanessa Bulls emerged as the key to cracking the case

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following Kari Baker's death, her cell phone was extremely active. It turned out that it was being used by Vanessa Bulls, a young woman who went to the church where Matt worked as a preacher.

Though she initially denied any involvement with Matt Baker, she eventually divulged more and more details about them, including the fact that she was having an extra-marital affair with Matt Baker and that he had admitted to killing his wife to be with her.

Ad

4) Vanessa Bulls revealed how Kari Baker was killed

Matt Baker's mistress helped solve the murder (Image via Pexels)

After she was exhumed, authorities failed to determine what exactly killed Kari Baker, but Vanessa Bulls revealed that Matt had told her what he did. She revealed that he slipped his wife the prescription sleep aid Ambien disguising it as a performance boosting drug and tied her to the bed in order to spice up their private life.

Ad

But as she started losing consciousness, he smothered her with a pillow till she died. He went on to stage the scene so that no doubt would come on him.

5) More scandalous details about Matt Baker emerged before he was ultimately sentenced for his crime

Expand Tweet

Ad

As investigation went on, it emerged that Baker had made unwanted advances at least four other women, one of whom even reportedly complained to the police about assault.

It was also reportedly found that he spent an obsessive amount of time on adult websites and dating websites for married people.

The jury ultimately found him guilty of Kari Baker's murder and sentenced him to 65 years behind the bars.

The upcoming episode of 20/20 will cover this case in further detail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback