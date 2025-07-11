5 chilling details about Lisa Jennings's murder case

Lisa Jennings was a hairdresser and computer technician from Lincoln, Nebraska, who was found dead on December 25, 2006. Lisa's body was in the bedroom of her house in Missouri, with a bullet wound to the head.

Lisa Jennings was the mother of three children named Amanda, Laci, and Dallas. It was her husband, Brad Jennings, who called for a medical emergency. Initially, with no crucial evidence found, authorities considered the case to be a suicide. However, when crime scene photos were inspected after three years, the investigation into Lisa Jennings' death was reopened.

The Dateline episode titled A Crack in Everything explores the complete story of Lisa Jennings and the possible reasons for her death. The episode was first released on March 30, 2018.

5 key details about the death of Lisa Jennings

1) The death of Lisa Jennings was initially predicted to be a suicide

Authorities initially predicted that Lisa died of suicide (Image via Pexels)

As reported by the Springfield News-Leader, on December 25, 2006, Lisa Jennings was found dead at her farmhouse located in Buffalo, Missouri. Reportedly, her husband, Brad Jennings, called the emergency services while her children waited outside the house.

Authorities from the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported to the crime scene and discovered Lisa's body in the bedroom. The Dateline victim, Lisa, had a gunshot wound on her hand, and a gun beside her body.

2) Authorities discovered Lisa and Brad Jennings had a strained marriage

Investigators discovered that Lisa and Brad had a strained marriage (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The Sun, the Dateline subject Lisa Jennings was born on August 28, 1967. For some time, Lisa, with her two sisters, Shawn and Shannon, operated a Family Af'Hair Salon, located in Louisburg, New York.

Lisa Jennings also worked as a computer technician at PIP Internet service while living in Buffalo, New York. As reported by The Sun, it was on August 18, 1988, when the Dayeline subject Lisa got married to her second husband, Brad Jennings. After Lisa Jennings' death, when authorities reached the scene, they began interrogating her three children.

As reported by the Springfield News Leader, Lisa and Brad have two children together, named Amanda and Dallas. While the eldest child, Laci, was from her first marriage with Gary Deckard. During the interrogation, Laci revealed that on the night of the murder, his parents were drinking. She reported waking up around 1:30 am to the sound of them fighting.

3) Lisa Jennings' sister, Shawn, suspected the crime scene to be staged

Lisa's sister, Shawn, suspected Brad was responsible for the murder (Image via Pexels)

Initially, the case of Lisa's death was declared to be a suicide after finding no gunshot residue on Amanda, Brad, and Laci. As reported by the Springfield News-Leader, Lisa's sister, Shawn, expressed her suspicion about the initial verdict.

She went on to meet Sgt. Dan Nash from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the case was reinvestigated again. Sgt. Nash went on to study photos from the crime scene and discovered that a single blood drop on the victim's right hand was very suspicious. He doubted that there should've been more with blowback from the self-inflicted gunshot.

Soon, Lisa's husband, Brad Jennings, became the prime suspect and was brought in for interrogation. Authorities obtained a search warrant for his house and found the bathrobe he was wearing during the time of Lisa Jennings' death.

4) Brad Jennings was arrested and charged with second-degree murder

Brad Jennings was arrested and charged with second-degree murder (Image via Pexels)

As reported by AP News, during the investigation, Nash discovered that the blood splatters in the crime scene were inconsistent with a suicide. Additionally, authorities discovered little drops of blood from Brad's bathrobe, which belonged to the Dateline subject Lisa Jennings.

When Brad was questioned, he claimed to be cradling Lisa in his arms, which resulted in the drops of blood. As reported by The Sun, it was on 27, 2009, when Brad Jennings was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, along with armed criminal action. On August 19, 2009, the Dateline culprit, Brad, was convicted of the charges and was sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

5) Brad Jennings was released from prison

Brad Jennings was released from prison after his verdict was overturned (Image via Pexels)

As reported by the Springfield News Leader, during Brad's trial in 2009, the defense didn't investigate Dan Mash's knowledge of blood analysis, and only one witness was presented. Additionally, the Jury was not made aware that Lisa's family had a history of suicide cases, including her father.

Additionally, the Jury didn't know that the Dateline subject Lisa had attempted suicide while she was in high school. Reportedly, it was in 2015 when Attorney Lindsey Phoenix reinspected the case and discovered gun residue test on Brad's bathrobe was negative. This indicated that Brad most likely didn't fire the gun, which was not revealed to Brad Jennings' attorney before the trial.

As reported by the Springfield News-Leader, it was in February 2018 when the charges against Brad were dropped. As reported by The Sun, it was July 12, 2018, when Brad Jennings was released from prison due to an investigation error.

