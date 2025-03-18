5 Chilling details about the murder of Aris Manoloules

Aris Manoloules' murder in September 2009 was a tragic culmination of a bitter family feud over inheritance. The complex case involved betrayal, fraud, and a conspiracy that ultimately led to the brutal killing of a family member. Aris' murder cast a dark shadow over the Manoloules family, exposing deep-seated animosity that had festered over the years.

Aris Manoloules was found dead in his Cape Cod residence, having been shot multiple times in what initially appeared to be a robbery. However, investigations soon revealed that the killing was part of a more sinister and intricate plot within his own family.

Season 2, episode 4 of Fatal Family Feuds, titled Raging Relatives, aired on March 9, 2025, at 7 pm ET/PT on Oxygen True Crime. The episode followed a murder case involving a wealthy family embroiled in a decade-long feud. The murder investigation kicked off with the death of a beloved uncle, prompting police to untangle a conspiracy involving a rogue son and an impersonating secret agent.

Five gripping facts about Aris Manoloules' murder

1) A family feud over millions

According to Oxygen, the Manoloules family's troubles began long before Aris's death. The three siblings—Aris, Treefon, and Irene—were left substantial trust funds by their parents, Emmanuel and Fevronia, Greek immigrants who had built a multi-million dollar mansion in the US.

The tensions between Aris and Treefon began with their partnership in opening a liquor store in 1994, only for Aris to claim that Treefon had taken $10,000 from the business. A civil action and a subsequent suit filed by Treefon against Aris further exacerbated their strained relationship.

Matters worsened when their father, Emmanuel, died in 1994, leaving all his money to his wife, Fevronia, who had not been seen for years. Fevronia's decision to leave the bulk of the estate to Aris Manoloules in her will made Treefon and Irene feel betrayed, and they later sued Aris, claiming a larger share of the inheritance. A settlement of $120,000 was reached, but the ill feelings lingered.

2) Treefon Manoloules becomes the prime suspect

According to Oxygen, Aris Manoloules was found dead on September 30, 2009, in his Cape Cod summer home. His brother Treefon's response raised suspicions among the authorities. He had called the police for a welfare check, expressing concern for Aris's well-being. When officers arrived to inform him of his brother's death, Treefon did not respond immediately, a detail noted by investigators.

Treefon quickly became a suspect as detectives uncovered the family's troubled history. In a surprising turn of events, Treefon accused his son, Chris, a 17-year-old high school student, of being involved in the murder. Treefon claimed that Chris had been spending time with his uncle, Robert Upton, to address issues related to drugs and alcohol, implying that Upton had a significant influence over his son.

3) A Fake Identity and a Missing Gun

According to Oxygen, Robert Upton, Chris's maternal uncle, was a prime suspect. When police attempted to interview him, they found that Upton had been claiming to work undercover for the National Security Administration (NSA). His girlfriend even produced a fake ID to support this fabricated identity.

Upton had no alibi on the night of the murder, and it was revealed that he bought a 9-millimeter gun the very day Aris was killed. The same shell casings were found at the crime scene. Suspicion grew when Upton confessed to driving Chris home to Cape Cod, outside Aris Manoloules's house, that evening.

He also claimed that his gun went missing from his glove compartment—a statement that was later discredited when the weapon was discovered stashed in his girlfriend's basement.

4) Chris Manoloules' confession

According to Oxygen, Chris finally admitted his involvement in the crime, pointing fingers at both his uncle Upton and father, Treefon. Chris explained that Treefon had brainwashed him, making him perceive Aris as someone who was denying them the money they believed they should have had. Reports indicate that Treefon persuaded Upton, who was in debt, to murder for $165,000.

On the night of the murder, Aris Manoloules unwittingly allowed Chris and Upton into his house. While Chris pretended to search for jewelry that Aris' father thought was hidden in the house, Upton killed Aris.

5) Trials and aftermath

According to Oxygen, the subsequent trials for the murder were as chaotic as the family's history. Treefon Manoloules was acquitted in September 2011 despite his son testifying against him. Upton was convicted of murder in 2013 and received two life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Chris, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter, was sentenced to 12 to 15 years but has since been released. After Aris Manoloules's death, Treefon and Irene inherited the family property, but the conflict did not end. Irene later sued Treefon for reimbursement of legal fees incurred during his defense, further highlighting the existing discord.

For more details about the case, watch season 2, episode 4 of Fatal Family Feuds.

