5 chilling details about the murders of Reggie Coicou and Quincy Wytche

Reggie Coicou and Quincy Wytche were shot to death near a nightclub in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 24, 2016, as reported by Oxygen. Authorities found Reggie Coicou's body inside a Pontiac Bonneville car, which had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The severely injured body of Quincy Wytche was discovered in a nearby parking lot. He was immediately taken to the hospital but died the following day. During the investigation at the crime scene, authorities retrieved a .45 Caliber Colt revolver from Reggie Coicou.

Additionally, a flip-flop sandal was found at the scene. Nearby witnesses linked it to a Black man seen fleeing the area. The full investigation into the murders of Reggie Coicou and Quincy Wytche is documented in The Real Murders of Atlanta episode, titled Caught in the Crossfire. It premiered on Oxygen on May 24, 2025, and is available for streaming on Peacock.

5 key details about the murders of Reggie Coicou and Quincy Wytche

1) Reggie Coicou was a club bouncer and had a licensed gun

Reggie Coicou worked as a bouncer at a nightclub (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Oxygen, when authorities began investigating the personal lives of the victims, they found a native resident named Aaron King Culver. Culver revealed that Reggie Coicou had a passion for professional bodybuilding.

One of the victim's friends, Antoine Sterling, said that Reggie had ambitions of becoming a personal trainer one day. Authorities also found that Reggie worked at the Blue Flame Lounge nightclub as a parking lot security guard and club bouncer.

Subsequently, investigators from the Atlanta Police Department learned that bouncers at the nightclub were often tipped generously, suggesting that Reggie Coicou was accustomed to carrying large amounts of cash. This indicated a possible motive for murder.

Reggie was also known to carry a licensed .45 caliber gun. His friend, Quincy Wytche, was often seen spending time with him near the nightclub.

2) Authorities found a flip-flop sandal at the crime scene

Investigators found a flip-flop sandal as prime evidence (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Oxygen, while examining the crime scene, investigators discovered a flip-flop sandal, which became key evidence. A witness at the scene reported seeing a Black male running away. Upon interrogation, the individual was identified as Carlton Redding.

However, when authorities looked into the 28-year-old man's criminal history, they found no prior record linking him to any crimes. As per Oxygen, authorities were also unable to find any weapon from Redding that could be tied to the murders. Nevertheless, surveillance footage confirmed that the flip-flop sandal belonged to Carlton Redding.

3) Investigators detected a Pontiac car in the surveillance records from the crime scene

Surveillance cameras recorded a Black car where Reggie Coicou and Quincy Wytche were killed (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Oxygen, investigators obtained security camera footage from near the crime scene. The footage showed that, at the time of the murder, a Pontiac Bonneville arrived at the scene. Investigators discovered that the bullet shots were fired from inside the car.

The footage also reportedly captured Carlton Redding exiting the car's driver's seat and fleeing the crime scene. During questioning, Redding revealed crucial details that directed the investigation toward the culprit.

4) Carlton Redding revealed crucial details about the murder of Reggie Coicou and Quincy Wytche

Carlton Redding was responsible for the murder of Reggie Coicou and Quincy Wytche (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Oxygen, Carlton Redding revealed that on the day of the murder, he received a call from Reggie Coicou, who asked him for a ride to buy marijuana. Redding added that Reggie mentioned Quincy Wytche, adding he had connections with an unnamed, bulky marijuana dealer.

Redding further stated that the Pontiac Bonneville car used that day belonged to his girlfriend, and he was using it to pick them up. As per Redding's story, right after he took Reggie Coicou and Quincy Wytche into the car, the marijuana dealer came up, pointed a gun, and started asking them for money.

Redding claimed that as soon as the gun was directed at Reggie, he tried to make a move. That is when several gunshots were fired at their car, and this is when Carlton Redding fled the scene. The authenticity of the unnamed man's existence was later confirmed when investigators checked the surveillance footage.

5) Nicholas Benton was identified to be the murderer of Reggie Coicou and Quincy Wytche

Nicholas Benton was found guilty of the murders of Reggie Coicou and Quincy Wytche (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Oxygen, when authorities began investigating Quincy's girlfriend, she revealed the involvement of a man named Nick. Quincy had been in contact with this man for marijuana, and he turned out to be the same unnamed man identified in the surveillance footage.

After scrutinizing Quincy Wytche's phone, investigators found a contact saved as Big Nick, who was later identified as Nicholas Benton. Even after interrogating Nicholas for multiple weeks, he denied being involved in the crime. However, his car records and the surveillance footage proved his presence at the crime scene.

Text messages exchanged between Quincy and Benton revealed that the two had initially planned a forced robbery. Quincy had intended to steal money from his friend Reggie with Benton's help. However, soon the scene turned violent, and Nicholas Benton blindly fired out of panic, leading to Quincy's death.

As reported by Oxygen, Nicholas Benton was arrested on June 6, 2016, for the murders of Reggie Coicou and Quincy Wytche. On July 14, 2017, he was found guilty of multiple charges, including murder and attempted robbery. Benton was sentenced to life in prison.

