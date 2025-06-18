5 chilling details about the Ohio State University abuse scandal

The Ohio State University abuse scandal is among the biggest s*x abuse scandals in American higher education. From 1978 to 1998, Dr. Richard Strauss, a doctor who worked for Ohio State University (OSU), abused at least 177 male students, many of whom were athletes. The Ohio State University abuse scandal occurred during medical exams and was disguised as treatment.

Even after complaints and allegations by students and faculty, the University did not take serious steps for almost two decades. The Ohio State University abuse scandal became public in 2018, with investigations, lawsuits, and a multimillion-dollar settlement for survivors.

The scandal is the subject of the documentary film Surviving Ohio State, which airs on HBO. The film, directed by Eva Orner and produced by George Clooney, premiered on June 17, 2025, on HBO and HBO Max.

Five haunting facts that characterize the Ohio State University abuse scandal

1) OSU administrators knew of abuse for years

As per NPR, the University administrators in the Athletics Department and Student Health Center knew about allegations of abuse by Dr. Strauss since 1979, an independent investigation confirmed. Allegations consisted of excessive and unwarranted genital exams and unprofessional conduct during medical visits.

Despite the persistence and seriousness of these complaints, OSU did not launch a meaningful investigation until 1996, nearly 20 years after the first allegations surfaced. This allowed Strauss to continue his abuse for almost his entire tenure at the University.

2) Abuse was widespread and graphic

As per WFTV, the Ohio State University abuse scandal affected at least 177 male students, many of whom were athletes from at least 16 sports, including wrestling, hockey, and swimming.

The investigative report outlines how Strauss would touch students, to the point of ejacul*tion in some instances, make them strip for unwarranted medical exams, and press them for information regarding their s*x lives. Strauss orally stimulated some students during exams. The abuse progressively grew worse, and some victims never reported the acts due to shame or fear.

3) Failure to report to law enforcement

As per WFTV, despite knowing Strauss's conduct, OSU officials did not alert law enforcement. As per ABC News, the University stripped Strauss of his status as a treating physician in 1996 and reported him to the State Medical Board of Ohio.

However, he was permitted to keep his tenured faculty appointment and continued to be allowed to maintain an off-campus clinic where the abuse continued. The University also conferred emeritus status on him at retirement in 1998, a step that has since been widely condemned.

4) Culture of silence and complicity

As per ABC News, the investigation revealed that over 20 school officials and staff members knew of complaints against Strauss while he was working. As per WFTV, athletic directors, trainers, assistant athletic directors, and team physicians all knew about the allegations but did nothing.

One of the athletic trainers informed the investigators that anyone who had worked with Strauss for more than a matter of minutes must have

" their ears plugged, eyes shut, and mouth closed to not realize something was off."

This complicit environment of silence permitted the abuse to go on for years unaddressed.

5) Delayed justice and ongoing impact

As per Ohio State, it wasn't until March 2018, when a former student-athlete stepped forward, that OSU initiated a formal investigation and informed police. ABC News reported that the outside investigation, led by Perkins Coie LLP, consisted of interviews with over 200 former staff members and students.

In 2020, OSU settled with 162 survivors for $40.9 million, but some lawsuits remain pending. Strauss took his own life in 2005, before he could stand trial. The university has since installed new safeguards and is providing counseling to survivors.

For more details about the Ohio State University abuse scandal, watch Surviving Ohio State on HBO.

