5 chilling details about Patricia Brown's crime

In 1991, Patricia Brown, a North Carolina resident with a strong obsession for exotic birds and increasing financial problems, became the surprising centerpiece of one of the most shocking murder-for-hire plots in the state’s history.

Beloved retired Army veteran Frederic Chester Brown Jr. was found shot to death on a rural highway near Siler City, initially thought to be the victim of a random robbery.

However, investigators later uncovered a frightening conspiracy: Patricia allegedly hired her brother-in-law to kill her husband so she could collect life insurance and fund her expensive bird hobby. The whole story is dramatized in Snapped, season 30, episode 21, titled Patricia Brown.

Five chilling details of Patricia Brown’s crime

1) A costly obsession with exotic birds

The upkeep of exotic birds drove Patricia to take drastic measures (Representative Image via Unsplash/@Aditya Sethia)

Patricia Brown’s obsession with exotic birds was a key factor in the crime. After a near-death experience, she started collecting and selling 50–60 birds, an expensive hobby that strained her marriage to Fred Brown and their finances.

The birds required substantial upkeep, which led Patricia to seek funds through drastic means. She viewed Fred’s life insurance policy, worth over $140,000, as a way to support her lifestyle. This fixation drove her to plan his murder, revealing a chilling willingness to prioritize her passion over human life. Even after the crime, her bird collection continued as she moved to Alabama to expand her business.

2) A murder-for-hire plot

Fred Brown confided in colleagues about Patricia (Representative Image via Unsplash/@ Max Kleinen)

Before his death, Fred Brown confided in colleagues about his growing concerns over his marriage and his wife Patricia’s behavior. Vaughn, a coworker, told investigators that Fred was feeling overwhelmed by mounting debt caused by home renovations Patricia wanted. In one particularly alarming conversation, Fred told Vaughn,

“I would not be surprised if Pat didn’t get a contract out on me.”

This chilling statement later proved to be tragically prophetic. During the investigation, several acquaintances recalled Fred expressing fear that Patricia Brown might harm him, citing her volatile nature and the financial strain from her bird-collecting obsession.

His fears highlighted the tension in their relationship and offered early clues that the crime was not random, as per Oxygen. Fred’s insight into the danger he faced paints a haunting picture—of a man aware of the threat looming in his own home, yet unable to avoid his tragic fate.

3) A cold case broken by letters

Leroy Wetzel's letters provided a breakthrough in the case (Representative Image via Unsplash/@Nedim)

The case remained unsolved for three years until 1994, when Leroy Wetzel sent two confession letters to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. Written during a mental health crisis, the letters were meant to be opened only after his death, but were handed over by his daughter. In them, Leroy detailed his role in Fred’s murder and implicated Patricia Brown as the mastermind, according to Oxygen.

The letters matched crime scene evidence, providing a breakthrough in the cold case. This unexpected development, driven by Leroy’s guilt and fear of dying without confessing, exposed the truth and renewed focus on Patricia’s involvement.

4) Family betrayal through testimony

Patricia's sister, Sheila, testified against her (Representative Image via Unsplash/@Hansjörg Keller)

The trial revealed a pattern of family betrayal, with Patricia Brown's sister, Sheila Wetzel, and Leroy Wetzel both testifying against her. Leroy's graphic courtroom reenactment of the murder, backed by forensic evidence, was a major highlight of the case.

Sheila's testimony further implicated Patricia and highlighted sibling rivalry that complicated the case. Patricia had coerced a family member, Leroy, to commit the murder, and Sheila's offer to testify against her sister showed their dysfunctional family ties, according to Oxygen.

5. Sentencing and fate of all involved

Patricia was sentenced to life (Representative Image via Unsplash/@Alexander Grey)

Leroy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, conspiracy, and armed robbery, and received a life sentence plus 30 years. Sheila pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy and was sentenced to 50 years, though she was paroled in 2011.

Patricia Brown was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy, and solicitation and sentenced to life in prison. She died while incarcerated in 2002 at age 53. Leroy, now 78, remains at North Carolina’s Southern Correctional Institution, according to Oxygen.

