Russell Sneiderman, better known as Rusty Sneiderman, was shot and killed outside his son's preschool back in November 2018. The murder of this affluent young father and family man sent shockwaves across the quaint neighborhood of Dunwoody, Georgia.

As the details about this case unfolded, things only seemed to get worse and worse, with a sinister conspiracy against the 36-year-old entrepreneur unfolding.

This case is the subject of 20/20, ABC's famed true crime show, which will air on November 15, 2024, at 9 pm EST. Titled Fatal Disguise, the synopsis for this episode reads:

"It was one of the most notorious murders in the Atlanta area when a father was gunned down while dropping his young son off at preschool just days after a mysterious person was seen lurking outside his home with a gun."

Trending

This case has so many details that are out of the box that it remains intriguing even today, decades after Rusty Sneiderman was gunned down. Ahead of the episode, here are five chilling details about the brutal murder and its aftermath.

5 key details about Rusty Sneiderman's murder

1) Rusty Sneiderman was murdered in broad daylight with many witnesses

Expand Tweet

In what is already one of the more shocking aspects of the case, Sneiderman was shot to death at around 9 in the morning outside his son's preschool, the Dunwoody Prep Preschool at 5493 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. A stranger in disguise reportedly walked up to him and shot the father of two dead.

The person in disguise shot as many as four bullets at Sneiderman. The murder was witnessed by multiple people.

2) The suspect was reportedly wearing a fake beard, which would be a major clue in the investigation

Rusty Sneiderman was shot outside his son's preschool (Image via Pexels)

Upon questioning the witnesses, some claimed that the person was wearing a hoodie and a ski mask, and had an exceptionally dark beard, which was possibly fake.

After the police located the rental van that was used to commit the murder, they found traces of a fake beard, further confirming that this was indeed the vehicle they had seen in the surveillance footage from the preschool.

3) Hemy Neuman was connected to the murder even before tangible evidence surfaced

Expand Tweet

When questioning Andrea, Rusty Sneiderman's widow, the police learned that her boss had made romantic advances toward her earlier and she had brushed it off. This boss turned out to be the same person who rented the van- Hemy Neuman.

After getting arrested, he confessed that he had feelings for Andrea but did not confess to the murder.

4) Shortly before his death, Rusty Sneiderman had spotted a suspicious man sleeping in his backyard

Neuman was arrested and charged with the murder (Image via Pexels)

On November 10, 2010, shortly before he was killed, Rusty Sneiderman had allegedly stepped out late at night after smelling gas in his home. He reportedly spotted a suspicious figure in disguise sleeping in his backyard. This suspicious man ran away immediately after seeing him and Rusty even noticed a gun in his back pocket.

This was allegedly Neuman in disguise. He had planned to murder the young father that night itself.

5) Both Hemy Neuman and Andrea Sneiderman were convicted of the murder

Expand Tweet

Henry Neuman's defense team claimed insanity in his trial after all evidence, including the murder weapon, was linked to him. His defense team argued that he had a long history of mental illness and experienced psychosis, which eventually led to the murder.

He was found guilty by the jury and sentenced to life in prison with an additional five years for weapon possession.

Andrea was also arrested for murder, lying under oath, and obstruction of justice. The murder charge was dropped later but she was sentenced to five years for the other two counts.

The upcoming episode of 20/20 will cover this case in more detail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback