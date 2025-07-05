5 chilling details about Tom Kolman's murder

Tom Kolman was a 44-year-old supervisor who was found dead inside his car on November 29, 2011. Tom routinely worked out during the morning at Kingston Planet Fitness in Ulster County, New York.

It was his wife, Linda, who found Tom's dead body slouched on the driver's seat of his sedan. When the authorities arrived at the crime scene, they found no signs of attack or external physical trauma. However, during the autopsy, authorities discovered traces of a sedative named Midazolam inside Tom Kolman's body.

The complete investigation into finding the true culprit behind Tom Kolman's murder is documented in the Dateline episode titled The Good Husband. The episode was first aired on November 4, 2016.

5 key details about the murder of Tom Kolman

1) Tom Kolman's body was found inside his car without any physical harm

Tom's body was found inside his abandoned car (Image via Pexels)

As reported by A&E TV, it was on November 29, 2011, when Linda Kolman went in search of Tom after she found out her husband didn't show up for work. She drove to Kingston Planet Fitness, where Tom routinely worked out in the mornings.

As per CBS News, Detective Michael Thomas reported that the position of the car parked and the body inside was unusual. Detective Thomas reported that though the body was in the driver's seat, it was slouched far behind as if the victim was sleeping.

Authorities didn't find any physical trauma in the victim's body. Additionally, while searching the car, investigators didn't find anything suspicious, which could potentially be evidence. Detective Brian Reavy claimed:

"It wasn't parked near a building. That's the strange thing. If you're gonna work out in the morning, you're gonna park close to the building."

Reportedly, Tom Kolman had a close friend named Gilberto Nunez, who also visited Kingston Planet Fitness. Detective Thomas reported that Nunez ran towards Tom's vehicle at the crime scene, telling him they were best friends.

2) Authorities discovered that Gilberto Nunez had an affair with Tom's wife, Linda Kolman

Tom's wife, Linda, had an affair with Gilberto (Image via Pexels)

As per CBS News, during the investigation, authorities discovered that Gilberto Nunez was a father who was going through a divorce. Nunez met Linda and Tom Kolman at their children's school and soon became friends.

Reportedly, Gilberto Nunez was from the Dominican Republic and became a renowned Dentist in Kingston. Gilberto also volunteered as a firefighter occasionally. He arrived at the crime scene in a white SUV, and investigators discovered a white SUV next to Tom Kolman's car from the surveillance footage.

Eventually, investigators started hearing rumors about an affair between Gilbert Nunez and Linda Kolman. When Nunez was interrogated, he accepted having an intimate relationship with Linda, as reported by CBS News. Gilberto revealed that he had been having an affair with Linda for 11 months.

3) Tom Kolman found out about the affair between Linda and Nunez

Gilberto revealed that Tom found out about their affair (Image via Pexels)

As reported by CBS News, it was in July 2011 when both Tom and Linda Kolman received text messages from an unknown number. Both of the messages reported that their partner was having an affair. Investigators discovered that the text about Tom having an affair was fake; however, the text about Linda having an affair was true.

Both of them eventually discovered that the text messages were from the same source number. When the number was tracked, it was discovered that the text messages were sent from a burner phone, which belonged to Nunez. Tom Kolman went on to confront both Linda and Gilberto about the affair, and they accepted.

Gilberto told the investigators that even after Tom found out about it, they continued the affair. Gilberto further added that Tom did not obstruct the relationship, and they were in a love triangle.

4) Tom Kolman's toxicology report found Midazolam sedative in his body

Tom's toxicology reports revealed he had Midazolam in his system (Image via Pexels)

As per CBS News, during the investigation, Gilberto told the detectives that Tom Kolman suffered from sleep apnea, which could cause breathing problems in people while they were asleep. When Tom's autopsy reports arrived, they revealed that the victim suffered from mild obesity and had an enlarged heart.

However, two weeks later, when Tom Kolman's toxicology reports arrived, they revealed that the victim had Midazolam in his system. According to the Mayo Clinic, Midazolam is a sedative that is used by medical professionals during treatment. Although the amount of Midazolam found in the victim's body was not typically adequate to kill a person, it raised concerns.

Gilberto Nunez had access to Midazolam in his dental office (Image via Pexels)

Since there was no other possible reason found, the cause of Tom Kolman's death was determined as Acute Midazolam Poisoning, as reported by CBS News. Concerning the evidence against Gilberto Nunez, authorities suspected he was responsible for Tom Kolman's death.

Authorities believed that since Gilberto was a dentist, he had access to Midazolam. Police investigators suspected that Nunez met Tom outside the gym and had a coffee with him. They assumed that Tom's coffee was mixed with Midazolam.

5) Gilberto Nunez is still not convicted of the murder of Tom Kolman

Gilberto Nunez was arrested and charged with second-degree murder (Image via Pexels)

As reported by CBS, authorities found Tom's body inside the car, with his pants undone. They suspected that Gilberto Nunez had staged the crime scene to make it look like a s*xual assault.

Reportedly, when investigators searched Gilberto's office, they found that none of the Midazolam vials were opened. Additionally, they failed to find Nunez's fingerprints on the crime scene or in Tom's car. Investigators assumed Gilberto wanted Linda all by himself, which motivated the murder.

Gilberto Nunez was found not guilty of the murder (Image via Pexels)

As per CBS News, it was in October 2015 when Gilberto Nunez was arrested and charged with forgery and second-degree murder. He spent a month behind bars and got out with a bail of $ 1 million. Reportedly, it was in May 2016 when Gilberto's trial began.

Prosecutors argued that unused vials of Midazolam were found in Gilberto's office. However, the amount of sedative found in Tom's body was too small, and not enough to kill someone. As the trial progressed, prosecutors realized that only circumstantial evidence against Gilberto, which was not enough to convict him of murder.

Ultimately, Gilberto Nunez was found not guilty of murder. The case of Tom Kolman's murder is still pending.

