5 most expensive TV shows Netflix ever produced 

Netflix started as a DVD-by-mail film rental service and has risen to become one of the most subscribed streaming service platforms. As Netflix witnessed success as a video streaming platform, the company ventured into production.

The popular political drama series House of Cards was marketed as the first Netflix Original in 2013. Since then, the company has produced some fan-favorite films and television series, revolutionizing the type of content on streaming platforms.

While investing a hefty amount in shows made for streaming services is a risky venture, the company has not shied away from investing millions into its original series and films. The streaming service has been increasingly investing in its original series, with many of them reaching record viewership.

Although the exact budget for each TV show produced by the company is not disclosed, this article explores some of the most expensive television shows produced by the company.

5 most expensive TV shows produced by Netflix

5) The Get Down

The Get Down had a reported production budget of $11 million per episode. The series was canceled after one season, and the hefty budget might have been one reason for it.

The musical series chronicled the rise of hip-hop and disco music in the 1970s in New York City. The show follows the rise of the music scene in New York from the viewpoint of a group of teenagers. It uses the expertise of music legends such as Nas and Grandmaster Flash, who helped polish the actors and the story writing.

4) The Crown

A poster of the series (Image via Netflix)

The Crown had an estimated production budget of $13 million per episode in its last season. The historical drama series dramatized the reign of Queen Elizabeth II in England. Fans commend the series for recreating the eras of rule with accuracy.

The series involved a large cast, which amped up the production budget. However, the lavish sets, the cinematography, and the accurate costumes are the main reasons behind the large budget of this Netflix production.

3) The Sandman

The American fantasy series The Sandman is based on the comic book series of the same name written by Neil Gaiman. Netflix produced a live-action re-imagination of The Sandman with a production cost of approximately $165 million for the first season. The production value of each episode comes to around $15 million. The success of the series has resulted in the producers announcing another season.

2) One Piece

A poster of the series (Image via Netflix)

The streaming company's decision to produce a live-action remake of One Piece was difficult on the pockets. The story features a vast universe and many characters, along with a heavy budget required for CGI.

The live-action version of One Piece has cost the streaming service company around $18 million to produce, as per Collider. However, the series has been a success, unlike many other live-action remakes of anime series. The show has been renewed for a second season.

1) Stranger Things

Stranger Things remains one of the most popular Netflix originals, and the company increased the production budget with each passing season's success and popularity.

While Season 1 had an already hefty budget of around $6 million per episode, by the fourth season, the production budget had increased to $30 million per episode. The extensive sets, CGI, and rising actor fees contributed to The Stranger Things becoming the most expensive Netflix-produced show ever.

All the shows mentioned above are currently available to stream on the platform.