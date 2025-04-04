5 good reasons why Emme Rylan's return to General Hospital makes sense

When Emme Rylan stepped into the role of Lulu Spencer on General Hospital in 2013, she had big shoes to fill. Julie Marie Berman had just left the show after nearly a decade, and longtime fans were skeptical. However, Emme didn't try to mimic what came before.

She made Lulu her own—sharp, strong-willed, emotional when it mattered, and often the one keeping her circle in check. Over the next seven years, she anchored some of the show's biggest storylines, from Lulu's heartbreak over Dante's disappearance to her chaotic romance with Dustin and surviving the Floating Rib explosion in 2020 that left her character in a coma.

Some of her strongest scenes emerged from her friendship with Maxie. The two were ride-or-die best friends, and Emme portrayed that loyalty with such heart that viewers felt it even in the quiet moments.

She also embraced classic Spencer drama—navigating Cassadine's schemes, confronting Valentin over Charlotte, and clashing with Laura in ways that always felt authentic. Her portrayal of Lulu evolved into a devoted mom, a tenacious reporter, and someone who honored her family's legacy while still carving out her own path.

Here's why Emme Rylan's return to General Hospital makes sense

1. Her bond with Maxie is unmatched

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Lulu and Maxie were more than just best friends; they were practically family. Emme Rylan and Kirsten Storms had real chemistry that flowed into every scene. From Lulu serving as Maxie's maid of honor to their co-parenting of Rocco and Georgie during difficult times, their friendship felt authentic.

That connection grounded both characters and gave the show one of its most substantial female dynamics. Since Lulu slipped into a coma, Maxie's scenes haven't carried the same emotional weight. Bringing Emme back would restore a core relationship that the audience genuinely misses—and one that still has many stories left to tell.

2. Rylan's Lulu had the perfect balance of strength and chaos

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Unlike previous versions of Lulu, Emme Rylan's portrayal was emotionally chaotic yet fiercely loyal. She could scream at Valentin one moment and comfort Dante the next. Her reactions always felt authentic—whether it was her breakdown after discovering Dante cheated or confronting Charlotte's behavior at school.

Rylan infused a flawed, impulsive, and reactive quality that made Lulu unpredictable and relatable. Her instincts gave the character depth, ranging from soft-spoken scenes with Laura to fierce verbal takedowns when anyone threatened her family. That version of Lulu kept things engaging and embodied the messiness that General Hospital needed.

3. Her unfinished arc with Dante deserves a real ending

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Lulu and Dante's story was cut short. Just as she was preparing to tell him she still loved him, the Floating Rib exploded, and she fell into a coma. Since then, Dante has moved on with Sam, but his connection to Lulu has never really disappeared. Rylan's return would reopen that door and give fans the closure they never received.

Whether they reconcile or not, viewers deserve to see them have a genuine conversation about their history and co-parenting Rocco. The story can't remain frozen. Emme's return allows that emotional payoff to finally occur after being stalled for over four years.

4. Her take on Lulu had deep roots in Port Charles history

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Emme Rylan's Lulu wasn't just a character—she was part of the show's legacy. As the daughter of Luke and Laura, her connections to the Spencers, the Cassadines, and the Quartermaines gave her access to every significant storyline. Rylan's Lulu bore that weight well.

She naturally fit in at the Haunted Star, engaged in drama with Tracy, and shared scenes with Sonny. Her history enabled the show to weave her seamlessly into mob drama, romantic turmoil, and family dysfunction. That versatility is rare. GH needs characters who link the past to the present, and Rylan's Lulu accomplished that.

5. The recast didn't connect the same way

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

When news broke that Lulu would be recast, fans were skeptical, and Emme Rylan didn't hide her disappointment. The new portrayal hasn't resonated with viewers, mainly because the chemistry with existing characters feels off. Rylan had already built years of history.

Her Lulu felt genuine, like someone who knew every corner of Port Charles. That familiarity matters. Recasting such a central role always comes with risks; in this instance, the show lost some emotional depth. If the current plan isn't working, bringing Emme back would be the smartest move. She made Lulu feel like home.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

