5 harrowing details about Glen Helzer's crimes 

Glen Helzer's crimes, perpetrated during the summer of 2000, scandalized California and received national attention. As the president of a group he referred to as the "Children of Thunder," Helzer masterminded a series of killings for an extortion scheme.

He claimed to want to support a scheme to seize control of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and, in his own words, bring about the return of Christ more quickly. Helzer, his brother Justin, and accomplice Dawn Godman killed five individuals.

The case of Glen Helzer and the "Children of Thunder" murders is being featured on the true crime series The Playboy Murders on Investigation Discovery, which explores the connections and motivations behind the killings led by Helzer and his followers.

Five chilling facts about Glen Helzer's crimes

1) Cult leadership and prophetic claims

As per Inside Edition, Glen Helzer proclaimed himself a prophet and started the "Children of Thunder" cult. Court documents stated that Helzer was convinced he was destined to save the world from evil and bring about Christ's second coming. He established a twelve-step program of rules titled "The Twelve Principles of Magic" and insisted on total devotion from his followers.

As per the California Supreme Court, Helzer instructed his followers that murder would be justified if it were God's will and commanded them to assist in concealing evidence without hesitation. This belief was the foundation of the group's behavior and had a direct effect on the crimes.

2) Extortion and murder of the Stinemans

As per the San Francisco Chronicle, Helzer targeted Ivan and Annette Stineman, an older couple for whom he had been a stockbroker. He intended to extort $100,000 from them to support the activities of his cult. On July 30, 2000, Helzer, his brother Justin, and Dawn Godman abducted the couple, made them sign checks, and then killed them.

Crime Monthly Magazine states that the Stinemans had been drugged before the signing of the checks. Glen Helzer subsequently cut the throat of Annette Stineman, while Justin Helzer murdered Ivan by bludgeoning him. The bodies of the couple were subsequently dismembered and concealed in gym bags, which were disposed of in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

3) Manipulation and murder of Selina Bishop

As per the San Francisco Chronicle, Glen Helzer manipulated his girlfriend, Selina Bisho, into assisting him in washing the money they had stolen. He talked her into creating bank accounts in her name and telling her he had to keep an inheritance from his former wife hidden.

After depositing the money, Helzer decided to murder Bishop so that she could not reveal the scam. On August 2, 2000, Bishop was killed by the group.

4) Killing to get rid of witnesses

As per the San Francisco Chronicle, upon killing Bishop, Helzer knew that her mother, Jennifer Villarin, would be able to recognize him. To avoid this threat, Helzer and Godman visited Villarin's apartment. There, they shot Villarin and his friend James Gamble, who just happened to be there.

5) Dismemberment and disposal of victims

Perhaps the most shocking part of the case involved how Helzer and his co-conspirators disposed of the victims' bodies. As per Inside Edition, following the killings, the group dismembered the Stinemans and Bishop. Court documents indicate they extracted teeth and tattoos from the corpses to prevent identification.

As per the San Francisco Chronicle, the bodies were put inside gym bags and thrown into the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, where the authorities found them later.

