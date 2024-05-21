5 heartfelt moments from The Good Doctor ahead of the series finale 

The Good Doctor series finale is knocking on the door, as the cast members have confirmed it to be on May 21, 2024, in a recent sit down with People Magazine. Now seems to be the perfect time for fans to have a glimpse of the touchy moments of the whole series. Covering the medical drama genre, The Good Doctor has been serving the best episodes since September 2018.

With an IMDB rating of 8, The Good Doctor went on to become a fan-favorite of the particular genre. It ran for 7 seasons and is about to end soon. This series is a part of the ABC network and is available on Netflix with a subscription.

5 touchy scenes from The Good Doctor, ranked

5) A realization of worth, episode: Mount Rushmore (S1E2)

A still from The Good Doctor (Image via ABC)

In this episode of the first season, Dr. Aaron Glassman steps up during a crucial moment to support Dr. Shaun Murphy’s role in a complex surgery. Dr. Neil Melendez had his doubts, mainly due to Shaun’s challenges with social communication, and was initially against him participating. But this scene becomes a key turning point in the series.

Dr. Glassman’s intervention is a strong endorsement of Shaun's exceptional medical skills and his potential to grow despite his unique challenges. The hospital administration's decision to support Shaun changes the dynamics within the surgical team, reinforcing his essential role. The scene alters how his colleagues view him and solidifies Shaun’s place where he truly belongs.

4) Confronting prejudice, episode: Apple (S1E8)

The Good Doctor (Image via ABC)

Dr. Claire Browne encounters a major professional and personal challenge when she must treat a patient who openly expresses racist views. Initially, her emotional reaction to the patient’s bigotry resulted in her being removed from the operating room. But as the situation escalates and the patient’s life hangs in the balance, Claire returns, putting aside her feelings to perform life-saving surgery.

Afterward, she confronts the patient, sharing her struggles and achievements, turning a deeply uncomfortable encounter into a powerful lesson on professionalism and empathy. The moment is pivotal as it showcases Claire’s resilience and her ability to maintain her professional integrity and personal dignity in the face of abhorrent attitudes.

3) Challenges and changes, episode: Breakdown (S2E17)

The Good Doctor (Image via ABC)

One of the most intense moments for Shaun comes when Dr. Jackson Han, the new chief of surgery, decides that Shaun’s talents would be better utilized in pathology rather than in direct patient care. The decision comes as a shock to Shaun because he feels passionately that his calling is in surgery.

His fervent objection and subsequent emotional breakdown are powerful and painful to watch. The critical scene sets the stage for his eventual triumph and return to the surgical team. The episode is crucial because it covers the challenges Shaun faces in proving himself.

2) Endings and beginnings, episode: I Love You (S3E20)

The Good Doctor (Image via ABC)

The departure of Dr. Neil Melendez represents one of the most emotional departures in the series. After sustaining serious injuries, his condition deteriorates, leading to a series of final, heartfelt moments with Dr. Claire Browne.

Their goodbye is deeply moving, reflecting the significant emotional and professional journey both characters have undergone. Melendez, who transitions from a skeptical superior to a supportive mentor and friend to Claire, leaves a lasting impact. The scene shows more than a personal loss and it also goes deep into the close-knit relationships that form in high-stress environments like hospitals.

1) Shared vulnerability, episode: Vamos (S4E20)

The Good Doctor (Image via ABC)

In a particularly revealing scene, Dr. Morgan Reznick opens up to Dr. Alex Park about her arthritis, which poses a big threat to her future as a surgeon. Reznick is known for her strong and stoic behaviour but here, she has shown her vulnerability, which stands out from the rest of the episodes.

According to fans, it has been one of the most powerful scenes because it shows even the toughest person can have a vulnerability and also sheds light on the personal and professional challenges faced by doctors. It sparks the theme of vulnerability and acceptance, and how personal trials can affect professional capacities.

These were the touchy scenes from The Good Doctor. Every episode is available to be streamed on Netflix with a subscription.