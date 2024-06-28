5 key details of Angelia Smith Taylor and Sylvester Taylor's murders

The double murders of Angelia Smith Taylor and Sylvester Taylor in 2014 made for a horrific case of domestic violence. The couple was shot to death by their son-in-law, Nathan Holden, who had entered their Wendell home looking to attack his wife, LaTonya Taylor Allen.

Episode 7 of season 14 of Evil Lives Here showcases the details of the brutal double murders of Angelia Smith Taylor and Sylvester Taylor in their home. The episode originally aired on April 7, 2024, and is scheduled to be re-aired on June 28, 2024, at 7 pm EST on Investigation Discovery. The official synopsis reads:

"LaTonya believes her husband, Nathan, is her best friend; over the years she suffers emotional abuse at his hands and decides to take their kids and leave; Nathan refuses to let go, leading to a night of terror that ends in a tragedy - and a miracle."

The article contains mentions of violence and domestic abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

A drug offense convict, and 4 other details of Angelia Smith Taylor and Sylvester Taylor's murders

1) Angelia Smith Taylor and Sylvester Taylor were found dead in their home on April 9, 2014

The Taylors were living with their daughter, LaTonya Taylor Allen, who had moved into their eastern Wake County home while she was on an unofficial separation with her husband, Nathan Holden.

Angelia Taylor and Sylvester Taylor were found dead by the local authorities on April 9, 2014, per WRAL News. Nathan had entered the home and shot Angelia while she was at a one-foot distance from his children. He then proceeded to shoot Sylvester Taylor who was in the yard, per The Raleigh News & Observer.

2) LaTonya Taylor was shot in the face and chest

Nathan Holden then went on to enter the bedroom from where LaTonya had been lying after she had returned home from Bible Study. As LaTonya heard gunshots in her house, she called 911 and alerted them of the incident.

LaTonya was in a coma for a week (Image via Pexels)

She shared with WRAL News,

"I was down on the floor. I remember being down on my knees, and at that time I had lost eyesight in one of my eyes. He was still hitting me. He stood over me and shot me."

Nathan Holden shot LaTonya in her face and chest but had to stop as his gun got jammed. He then pistol-whipped her with the butt of the gun, according to Ap News.

3) LaTonya was warned about an attack planned by Nathan Holden

According to WRAL News, LaTonya had received a warning from a resource officer from her son Jeremy's school about an imminent planned attack by Holden. She had been feeling unwell and had decided to attend a Bible Study with her mother, Angelia, and her two daughters.

As she returned home, she noticed her husband's truck pull up in their driveway. LaTonya hid her three children in the bedroom closet to protect them from any danger the moment she heard gunshots in the house.

4) Nathan was convicted of drug offenses four months earlier

Nathan Holden had been convicted of drug offenses four months before the double murders of Angelia Smith Taylor and Sylvester Taylor. LaTonya had taken out a restraining order against Nathan in January 2014 following the charges.

Nathan had been abusive in their marriage, which was reported to be a violent one. LaTonya mentioned in his trial that he had beaten up their son, Jeremy, with a broomstick one time. LaTonya also claimed that Nathan had smoked cannabis with his 15-year-old son.

5) Nathan Holden was sentenced to life in prison without parole

Nathan Holden had returned to his home in the 3500 block of Holden Acres Lane after the shooting. The authorities tracked him to a field close to his home with a K-9 unit after having searched his house. Holden fired back at the dog handler and the search dog but was apprehended soon after.

Holden was arrested and convicted of two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences and an additional 240 to 300 months for the murders of Angelia Smith Taylor and Sylvester Taylor.

Watch episode 7 of season 14 of Evil Lives Here on Friday to catch all the details of the murders of Angelia Smith Taylor and Sylvester Taylor.

