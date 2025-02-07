5 key details about the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas 

The Aryan Brotherhood of Texas (ABT) was a Neo-Nazi white supremacist prison gang notorious for committing a series of racist crimes. Comprised mainly of prison convicts, the gang followed a neo-Nazi ideology and carried out some of the most violent murders in the United States.

ABT operated as an organized criminal enterprise responsible for several gang wars and violent crimes starting in the early 1980s. Although separated from the Aryan Brotherhood, it adopted a more crude white supremacist ideology.

The Takedown: American Aryans is a Max Original documentary based on the real-life story of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas. The four-part miniseries premiered on February 6, 2025. Its official synopsis reads:

"An inside look into the cult-like world of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas from the late 2000s to the present day."

5 key details about the gang the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas

1) The Aryan Brotherhood of Texas followed a crude white supremacist ideology

The Aryan Brotherhood of Texas (ABT) was formed in 1981 when a group of Texas prisoners appealed to the infamous Aryan Brotherhood to open a separate section in Texas but were denied. Undeterred, they created their own gang, unaffiliated with the original gang, by merging several small white gangs in Texas.

As reported by the Anti-Defamation League on April 4, 2013, the gang mainly comprised members from existing white gangs in Texas, including the Aryan Society and the Aryan Brother, which were deeply rooted in crude white supremacist ideology.

The ABT mainly comprised of Texas prison convicts (Image via Pexels)

The newly formed gang soon began committing a series of crimes. As per the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas was responsible for almost 13 murders between 1984 and 1985. As per the Anti-Defamation League article, the ABT operated under a constitution based on deeply rooted ideology. It was:

"Founded upon the sublime principles of White Supremacy, no pretense is or will be made to the contrary. The ABT remains and always will remain a venerable all-Aryan organization.”

Their most popular slogan said:

“We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.”

2) The Aryan Brotherhood of Texas embarked on gang wars in the prison

All members of the ABT shared a highly racist perspective, which majorly dictated their crimes. Their first major conflict was with the Mandingo Warriors, a black prison gang, whose members were brutally beaten to the point of near extermination.

As per The Takedown: American Aryans, the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas engaged in prison wars for almost eight years, from 1986 to 1994. During this time, the gang was fighting with multiple gangs but still managed to win each one of them. During the early 1990s, the gang came up with peace treaties with the Mexican Mafia and Aryan Circle.

However, the war restarted back again in 1998, when the Aryan Circle murdered a member of the ABT. This conflict lasted until 2009, followed by another war in 2015, which is continuing.

3) Former Aryan Brotherhood of Texas gang members brutally murdered Breanna Taylor

Former ABT members were found guilty of assault and murder (Image via Pexels)

As reported by the Dallas Observer on January 31, 2008, former ABT gang members were charged with the murder of Breanne Taylor on September 21, 2006. Investigators discovered that Breanne was se*ually molested, tortured, and then killed.

After her acid, the perpetrators reportedly poured acid on her body, placed it in a tub filled with cement, and dumped it in a river. Authorities found Dale Jameton and his girlfriend, Jennifer McClellan, guilty of the murder. Dale was sentenced to life in prison, while Jennifer received a 20-year sentence.

4) The Aryan Brotherhood of Texas members were connected to abduction and drug trafficking

The ABT gang members were convicted of drug trafficking (Image via Pexels)

A Texas Monthly article published on May 3, 2018, reported that two white supremacists were turned in to authorities after a failed drug deal. Investigators discovered that both were ABT members. The culprits led them to 57 different white supremacist gang members, who were found guilty of drug trafficking, kidnapping, and torture.

Law enforcement, in collaboration with the Texas Anti-Gang Center, retrieved over 190 kilograms of meth, 31 firearms, and $376,500 in cash. ABT gang members were found to be heavily involved in methamphetamine distribution and other narcotics-related crimes.

5) The Aryan Brotherhood of Texas is run by five generals on a hierarchy system

The ABT is governed by five Generals known as the "Steering Committee" (Image via Pexels)

As per the ADL article, the ABT gang is run by five Generals, collectively known as the "Steering Committee" or "The Wheel." Each General oversees a region in Texas, including all prisons within it. They are supported by two Majors: one operating inside the prison and the other outside. The Inside Major manages relationships and operations among incarcerated gang members on the cell units.

The ABT gang has over 3,500 members (Image via Pexels)

While the Outside Major is responsible for handling drug and ammunition businesses outside of the bars. Each prison unit comes under the directory of a Captain, who in turn assigns a Lieutenant. Sometimes, the Lieutenant even assigns a Sergeant, to assist him in multiple tasks.

According to a Southern Poverty Law Center article, the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas comprises approximately 3,500 members, primarily located in Texas and nearby states, with some members in New Mexico.

To know more about the story of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas gang, watch The Takedown: American Aryans, available for streaming on Max.

