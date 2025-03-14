5 key details about Ashley Van Hemert’s attempted murder

Ashley Van Hemert and her roommate Lauren DeWise were shot multiple times at their residence near Belgrade on the night of January 6, 2018. Joseph Paul DeWise was the estranged husband of Lauren, who broke into the residence before attacking the inmates.

Though Ashley managed to survive the grave injuries, Lauren was killed due to the attack. The story behind the murder of Lauren DeWise is the subject of the new episode of ABC's 20/20. The episode titled You Left Me For Dead is set to air on March 14, 2025, at 9 pm EST. The premise of the episode reads:

"When police receive a 911 call that there has been a shooting, they rush to the scene and find two young women: Lauren DeWise, shot to death, and her roommate Ashley Van Hemert, barely clinging to life. As police continue to investigate, an interrogation interview results in an eyewitness revelation by a teenager tormented between loyalty and fear, who holds the answers for police to finally solve this case."

5 key details about the attempted murder of Ashley Van Hemert

1) Lauren DeWise moved in with Ashley Van Hemert after facing physical violence from her husband

Lauren moved in with Ashley after suffering physical violence from her husband Joseph (Image via Pexels)

As per a Montana Right Now report dated May 23, 2019, two months before her death, Lauren decided to move in with Ashley after suffering physical violence from her estranged husband, Joseph.

Lauren and Ashley started living together with another roommate at a Silver Maple apartment on Idaho Street near Belgrade, Idaho. Reportedly, Lauren was seeking a divorce from her husband, which led to physical violence and, ultimately, the murder attack, as per the outlet.

2) Ashley Van Hemert suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung after the attempted murder

Ashley suffered a punctured lung and broken ribs after the shooting attack (Image via Pexels)

As per the Montana Right Now article, Joseph broke into their residence while they were asleep on the night of January 6, 2018. Ashley Van Hemert was shot multiple times on the back of her head, chest, and arm.

Police reached the crime scene after receiving a 911 call and found Lauren DeWise dead. Ashley was barely alive and was immediately provided with medical assistance. She suffered a punctured lung and multiple broken ribs.

3) Joseph Paul DeWise was caught four days after shooting Ashley Van Hemert

Joseph was caught while driving with his three children in the car and possessed a deadly weapon (Image via Pexels)

As per a report by KRTV, dated February 5, 2020, Joseph was tracked down by the police four days after the murder. On January 11, 2018, the culprit was caught with three of his children in the vehicle.

Joseph reported to the officers that he was possessing a deadly weapon in his car. He was arrested by the police and taken to the Gallatin County Detention.

4) Joseph Paul DeWise tried to pursue his son to accept the murder charges

Joseph tried to pursue his son to accept the crime while being imprisoned (Image via Pexels)

As per the KRTV report, Joseph violated the court order of tampering with the court witness. On February 7, 2018, he made a call to his daughter, breaking the law. Joseph told his daughter to urge his 15-year-old son to accept the murder. He said:

“…it’s real important that he admit it because if he admits it then I get the f*** out of here. Understand?”

Joseph went on to add:

"The jails here, they’re safe, they’re nice. The food’s good and they don’t have the rape problem. It’s against the law to even have sex here. So he doesn’t have to worry about that s***.”

Reportedly, Joseph also tried to pursue his daughter by claiming that his son, JD, would get bail when he turned 21, as per KRTV.

“probably be in until he’s like 21 or something. And he’ll be able to finish his school….” he said.

On his court hearing, he initially pleaded not guilty. His bail bond was set at $1 million. In the jury, Joseph Paul DeWise tried to defend himself by saying:

“The prosecutor kind of makes the story better every time I hear it.’I’ve never had a problem. I’ve never had anybody accuse me of having trouble with my temper. I’ve never had anybody accuse me of being, like I said, manipulative or controlling.”

He was prevented from making any further contact with his family or any witnesses.

5) Joseph Paul DeWise was sentenced to 220 years of imprisonment

Joseph was sentenced to 220 years of imprisonment (Image via Pexels)

As reported by KRTV, Joseph Paul DeWise went through a seven-day trial in December 2019. Ashley Van Hemert went on to testify against the culprit in the jury. She revealed that after the attack, she had to learn to live only using her right hand and arm.

"I've had to learn to live with only the use of my right hand and arm so I’ve had to learn to dress all over again."

Caleb and Terrill, who were the brothers of Ashley Van Hemert, also testified against the culprit in court.

“You did a pretty darn good job of trying to do it. Unless God intervened, she would be dead. She was on the ground for I believe almost nine hours, wondering if she was going to die. What do you think that felt like?” Terrill Van Hemert said.

On February 4, 2020, Joseph was found guilty of Lauren DeWise's homicide and the attempted murder of Ashley Van Hemert. District Court Judge Holly Brown sentenced Joseph Paul DeWise to spend 220 years at the Montana State Prison without any chance of parole.

