 5 key details about Ayesha Turner's murder

Ayesha Turner's killing in Atlanta in 2012 outraged the city and garnered attention across the United States. The 28-year-old mother of two was reported missing in early October. Seventeen days after being reported missing, her mutilated body was discovered beneath a derelict property on Cascade Road.

Her remains were identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner, and her death was classified as a homicide resulting from blunt force trauma to the head. Gordon Davis was arrested and subsequently convicted of her murder on Thanksgiving Day, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Patch reported.

The case of Ayesha Turner will be the focus of the upcoming episode of The Real Murders of Atlanta. Season 3 episode 12, titled House of Horrors will air on May 3, 2025, on Oxygen.

Five important facts about the Ayesha Turner murder case

1) The disappearance and discovery of Ayesha Turner

As per WSB TV, Ayesha Turner was initially reported missing on October 5, 2012. She was reported missing by her friends and family members after she failed to come back home and was not reachable. Seventeen days later, her body was found under an abandoned house on Cascade Road in the southwest area of Atlanta.

The location was referred to as a vacant lot, and the body was found disturbingly, as her body had been mutilated, as reported by police reports and the Fulton County Medical Examiner.

2) The identification and cause of death

As per WSB TV, the Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of the remains as Ayesha Turner. The cause of death was ruled a homicide resulting from blunt force trauma to the head.`

The medical examiner also noted that the killer had tried to dismember Turner’s body to the point where identification was difficult. However, a distinctive tattoo helped her family and authorities confirm it was Turner.

3) The arrest of Gordon Davis

As per the reports, on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, 2012, Atlanta police took Gordon Davis into custody, a 51-year-old resident, on a Fulton County warrant. Atlanta police Homicide Investigator A.B. Calhoun interviewed Davis, who was subsequently charged with murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

Suspect getting arrested (Representative Photo by pexels )

Davis was being detained without bond in the Fulton County jail. Police had not provided details regarding a potential motive or any comments made by Davis upon arrest.

4) The investigation and media coverage

As per WSB TV, the murder investigation of Turner was thorough. Homicide detectives followed several leads before settling on Davis as the suspect. The case was widely covered in the media, both locally and nationally.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and other publications reported on the discovery, arrest, and trial. The case was also covered on true-crime television programs, such as ATL Homicide, which featured retired Atlanta homicide detectives.

Court scene (Representative Photo by pexels )

5) The trial and community impact

As per WSB TV, Gordon Davis was found guilty of Turner's murder. Specifics of the trial, evidence introduced, and sentencing were not widely reported. The conviction was some closure to Turner's family and the surrounding community, who had been moved by the cruelty of the offense.

Even in the resolution, many facts concerning the motive and exact circumstances of how Turner died remain unreleased to the public in official records.

For more details on the case of Ayesha Turner, watch season 3 episode 12 of The Real Murders of Atlanta, titled House of Horrors, on May 3, 2025, on Oxygen.

