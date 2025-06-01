5 key details about Carson Sistrunk's murder

Carson Sistrunk was a 24-year-old Mississippi man whose life was cut short in a violent crime in September 2022. His murder made headlines due to how he encountered his murderer, the subsequent investigation, and the judicial process that brought the case to its final determination.

Carson Sistrunk was last seen on September 4, 2022, after informing relatives he was meeting a girl he had been chatting with on Snapchat. Pipeline workers discovered his body three days later in an oil field in Jefferson Davis County. He had been shot, authorities concluded.

The probe led to the arrest of Sierra Jane Inscoe, who was later discovered driving Sistrunk's truck. Inscoe pleaded guilty to murdering him and was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with a minimum of 35 years before the possibility of parole, the 15th Circuit Court District Attorney's Office reported.

The upcoming episode of Snapped on Oxygen will feature the case of Carson Sistrunk's murder. The episode will be airing on June 1, 2025.

Five essential facts regarding Carson Sistrunk's murder, according to law enforcement, court documents, and news reports

1) Carson Sistrunk's disappearance

As per Prentiss Headlight, Carson Sistrunk went missing on September 4, 2022. His family said he was supposed to visit a woman with whom he had been talking on Snapchat. Since he failed to return home, his family called the Rankin County Sheriff's Department and searched for him.

2) Discovery of the body

As per Prentiss Headlight, on September 7, 2022, at around morning, pipeline workers discovered Sistrunk's body near Gulf Camp Road in an oil field located in Jefferson Davis County. The workers saw tire tracks and, after conducting an investigation, they found the body. The authorities established that Sistrunk was shot dead.

3) The investigation and arrest

As the investigation went on, law enforcement named Sierra Jane Inscoe as a suspect. As per Prentiss Headlight, she was discovered driving Sistrunk's Ford Raptor truck, which was not registered to her.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation apprehended her a short while after the murder. She was first charged with motor vehicle theft, and the murder charge was added to it along the way.

4) Legal proceedings and sentencing

Prentiss Headlight reported that a Jefferson Davis County Grand Jury charged Sierra Jane Inscoe with murder in August 2023. She entered a guilty plea to having shot and killed Carson Sistrunk on September 4, 2022.

Inscoe was sentenced to 40 years in prison, at least 35 of which must be served before parole can be considered, in July 2024. Judge Calvin Graves denied bond for her, and she was kept at the Rankin County Detention Center awaiting trial.

5) Background and aftermath

The media outlets reported that Sistrunk was a best friend to all, a fisherman, and an outdoorsman. His obituary mentioned that he loved the outdoors and was close to his family.

District Attorney Hal Kittrell commended law enforcement for their efforts and wished that the solution would provide some closure for Sistrunk's family. The case also brought up the dangers of people meeting strangers online and the effects of violent crime on the community.

