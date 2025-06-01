  • home icon
  • Shows
  • 5 key details about Carson Sistrunk's murder

5 key details about Carson Sistrunk's murder

By Sanya Siddiqui
Modified Jun 01, 2025 20:47 GMT
Crime scene (Representative Photo by pexels )
Crime scene (Representative Image by Pexels)

Carson Sistrunk was a 24-year-old Mississippi man whose life was cut short in a violent crime in September 2022. His murder made headlines due to how he encountered his murderer, the subsequent investigation, and the judicial process that brought the case to its final determination.

Ad

Carson Sistrunk was last seen on September 4, 2022, after informing relatives he was meeting a girl he had been chatting with on Snapchat. Pipeline workers discovered his body three days later in an oil field in Jefferson Davis County. He had been shot, authorities concluded.

The probe led to the arrest of Sierra Jane Inscoe, who was later discovered driving Sistrunk's truck. Inscoe pleaded guilty to murdering him and was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with a minimum of 35 years before the possibility of parole, the 15th Circuit Court District Attorney's Office reported.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The upcoming episode of Snapped on Oxygen will feature the case of Carson Sistrunk's murder. The episode will be airing on June 1, 2025.

A glimpse at Netflix's darkest show RIGHT HERE

Five essential facts regarding Carson Sistrunk's murder, according to law enforcement, court documents, and news reports

Ad

1) Carson Sistrunk's disappearance

As per Prentiss Headlight, Carson Sistrunk went missing on September 4, 2022. His family said he was supposed to visit a woman with whom he had been talking on Snapchat. Since he failed to return home, his family called the Rankin County Sheriff's Department and searched for him.

2) Discovery of the body

As per Prentiss Headlight, on September 7, 2022, at around morning, pipeline workers discovered Sistrunk's body near Gulf Camp Road in an oil field located in Jefferson Davis County. The workers saw tire tracks and, after conducting an investigation, they found the body. The authorities established that Sistrunk was shot dead.

Ad
Ad

3) The investigation and arrest

As the investigation went on, law enforcement named Sierra Jane Inscoe as a suspect. As per Prentiss Headlight, she was discovered driving Sistrunk's Ford Raptor truck, which was not registered to her.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation apprehended her a short while after the murder. She was first charged with motor vehicle theft, and the murder charge was added to it along the way.

4) Legal proceedings and sentencing

Ad

Prentiss Headlight reported that a Jefferson Davis County Grand Jury charged Sierra Jane Inscoe with murder in August 2023. She entered a guilty plea to having shot and killed Carson Sistrunk on September 4, 2022.

Ad

Inscoe was sentenced to 40 years in prison, at least 35 of which must be served before parole can be considered, in July 2024. Judge Calvin Graves denied bond for her, and she was kept at the Rankin County Detention Center awaiting trial.

5) Background and aftermath

The media outlets reported that Sistrunk was a best friend to all, a fisherman, and an outdoorsman. His obituary mentioned that he loved the outdoors and was close to his family.

Ad

District Attorney Hal Kittrell commended law enforcement for their efforts and wished that the solution would provide some closure for Sistrunk's family. The case also brought up the dangers of people meeting strangers online and the effects of violent crime on the community.

For more details about the murder of Carson Sistrunk, watch Snapped on Oxygen.

About the author
Sanya Siddiqui

Sanya Siddiqui

Fueled by an insatiable love for stories—whether on screen or in print—Sanya turns her passion for entertainment into engaging, insightful articles. She breaks down movies, series, and pop culture trends with a perfect mix of expertise and fandom. When she’s not writing, she’s either deep in a book, lost in a binge-worthy series, or passionately discussing the nuances of storytelling. Basically, if it has a good plot, she’s obsessed!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Toshali Kritika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications