5 key details about Dee Warner's murder 

Dee Warner’s 2021 disappearance is the subject of season 38 episode 17 of 48 Hours on CBS.

For years, this case remained unsolved because of a lack of evidence. The upcoming episode is expected to reveal evidence in the case that has not been revealed to the public yet. Viewers will also hear testimonies from Dee’s husband Dale Warner and his attorney, who have spoken to 48 Hours about the same.

The episode is titled The No Body Case of Dee Warner. It airs on CBS on February 1, at 10 pm ET. The logline for the same reads as:

Trending

"When a woman disappears, her children are certain she's been murdered. But without a body, they know it will be hard to get justice."

5 key details surrounding Dee Warner's murder

1) Dee Warner’s body was not found for years

As per CBS News, Dee Warner, a Michigan resident, disappeared on April 5, 2021. Her daughter Rikkell Bock, who was also her neighbor, was the first one to report her disappearance.

As per CBS, Bock was concerned when her mother did not pick up calls or respond to text messages. Both of Dee’s cars were also present outside the house. There was no trace of her body even after three years of her disappearance. However, in August 2024, Dee's remains were discovered in an anhydrous tank on Dale Warner’s property.

2) Dee Warner had a fight with two of her employees before she disappeared

As revealed by Bock to CBS, right before her mother disappeared, she had told her children that she had a fight with two of her employees from the trucking business that the family owned. The family and children suspected a link between Dee's disappearance and the earlier fight, which they revealed to the detectives. However, this served no purpose in the investigation.

3) Gregg Hardy suspected Dale Warner

Expand Tweet

As per the latest CBS News report, Dee’s brother Gregg Hardy organized a foot search to find any trace of Dee Warner. However, the search was not successful. As revealed by Hardy to CBS, on the day of the search, Dee’s husband did not really participate in it after which Hardy started suspecting that Dale could have been involved in Dee's disappearance.

He told the same to 48 Hours and said:

"I was getting these, call it a gut feeling if you like, whatever you'd call it, but I was very suspicious of his mannerisms."

4) Dee’s belongings were missing

As per CBS news, Dee’s husband revealed to the authorities that after Dee’s disappearance, her makeup bag, curling iron, and hair dryer were missing. Dale told investigators his wife had left the house due to a quarrel with employees and would return when she had calmed down. He further added that Dee Warner had previously left the house while agitated and subsequently returned.

5) Dale Warner was arrested in November 2023

Expand Tweet

As per CBS, Dale Warner was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife in the state of Michigan in November 2023. However, the latter did not plead guilty. Dee’s body was found in 2024. Dale Warner, who was bound for trial in 2024, is slated to begin the murder trial on September 2, 2025.

To learn more about Dee’s disappearance, watch season 38 episode 17 of 48 Hours on CBS. The episode is titled The No Body Case of Dee Warner. It airs on February 1 at 10 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback