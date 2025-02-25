5 key details about the disappearance of the Beaumont children

The Beaumont children Jane, Arnna, and Grant Beaumont were three Australian siblings, who mysteriously disappeared from Glenelg Beach, Adelaide, South Australia, on January 26, 1966.

In the morning, the Beaumont children asked their mother to be allowed to visit Glenelg Beach. The children caught a bus from home in the morning, for a 3-kilometer distance, but never came back. Even after months of investigation, and multiple eyewitnesses, the Beaumont children were never found.

The Crime Junkie Podcast episode UPDATE: Beaumont Children, follows a reinvestigation on the children's disappearance. The synopsis of the episode reads,

"Jane, Arnna, and Grant Jim Beaumont disappeared nearly 60 years ago without a trace. On February 22, 2025, a third and final dig at a location of interest might give answers to a family who’s been waiting for over half a century."

5 key details about the mysterious disappearance of the Beaumont Children

1) The Beaumont Children were taking a solo trip to the beach when they disappeared

The Beaumont Children were taking a solo trip to the beach (Image via Pexels)

As per The Age article, published on February 10, 1966, the Beaumont Children took a solo trip to Glenelg Beach on Australia Day. It was around 8:45 am when the children took a three-kilometer bus drive to the beach.

Their mother Nancy, expected the children to come back by midnoon. However, she grew intensely worried when they didn't return by 2:00 pm. The Beaumont Children's father Jim was a taxi driver, who took a trip to the beach to spot the children.

The parents visited the nearby neighborhood, and all of their friends' houses, but failed to find the children. This is when they reported the Glenelg police, about the disappearance.

2) Eye Witness referred to a tall mid-thirties man to be seen playing with the children

Eye Witness referred to a tall mid-thirties man (Image via Pexels)

The Glenelg police soon began a massive search investigation of the Beach and all its neighborhood areas. It went on to expand even to the ocean, the airport, nearby rail lines, and roads.

As per The Age article, published on February 3, 1966, The Patawalonga Boat Haven was thoroughly searched on January 29. Though the police failed to find the children, they found several eyewitnesses.

Many witnesses revealed to the police, that they saw the Beaumont Children, with a tall adult man. He was described as having an athletic build, with a tanned face, looking at his mid-thirties. The man was wearing swim trunks and was playing with the children.

As per a Big Footy article, published on December 12, 2012, an eyewitness described a girl, with the man, who was carrying an airline bag, which matched Jane. The witnesses also revealed that the Beaumont Children seemed very comfortable with the man as if they knew him already.

Additionally, as per another The Age article, published on April 22, 2007, Jane was seen by a shopkeeper, buying pastries and a meat pie with £1 note. Nancy recalled she gave the children only six shillings and sixpence, which meant the man had given them money.

3) The Beaumont Children were sighted in an abandoned house

The Beaumont Children were sighted in an abandoned house (Image via Pexels)

As per The Sydney Morning Herald article, published on April 28, 2007, a man reported that on the night the Beaumont Children disappeared, she saw a man entering an abandoned house in their neighborhood.

The man was accompanied by a boy and two girls, of age which matched the children. The woman added, that she saw the little boy walking in the neighborhood, but was caught and roughly handled by the man.

She revealed, the next morning, the house was empty again. When the police inquired, why she reported the incident several months after the disappearance, she refused to provide any explanation.

4) The police found letters claiming to be from the Beaumont Children

The police found letters claiming to be from the anonymous man and the children (Image via Pexels)

As per The Sun Herald article, published on December 6, 1981, almost two years after the disappearance, the parents received two letters, with a postmark of Dandenong, Victoria.

One of the letters claimed to have been sent by the anonymous man, while Jane wrote the other. In the letter, Jane explained the uncomfortable lives of the siblings and told them that they were under the control of the man.

In the letter, the anonymous man appointed himself the guardian and was willing to hand them over, at a scheduled meeting place. The authorities at that time, believed the letters to be true. The Beaumont parents decided to work accordingly and visit the scheduled place, with a personal detective in disguise.

However, they found no one upon arriving at the place. A few days later, another letter arrived claiming to be from Jane. She said that the man had changed his decision, and kept the children because he found out about the disguised detective. As per The Sunday Age article, when a thorough forensic examination of the letters was done, they turned out to be fake.

As per an ABC News article, published on January 26, 2016, fingerprint examinations from the letter, matched it with a man, who had been a teenager at that time, hence it turned out to be false. No charges were taken against him, considering many years had passed since he faked out the letters.

5) Reinvestigation has started to find the remains of the Beaumont Children

Reinvestigation has started to find the remains of the children on Harry Phipps Yard (Image via Pexels)

As per a Casefile: True Crime Podcast article, published on November 17, 2018, Henry Phipps, was a wealthy factory owner, who was a member of Adelaide's elite group at that time.

He was a pedophile, who lived only 300 meters away from Glenelg Beach. Henry's son Hayd came out to the researchers in 2007, claiming he had seen the Beaumont children in his father's backyard, on the day of their disappearance.

As per The Nightly article published on February 24, 2025, a new excavation project has been started to dig Henry's Castalloy foundry, at the corner of Augusta Street and Sussex Street.

On February 24, Independent MP Frank Pangallo joined the site at North Plympton, headed by Former South Australian detective Bill Hayes, Forensic archaeologist Maciej Henneberg, and author Stuart Mullins.

Originally dug back in November 2013, new earthmoving equipment is added to the site again. Now government-owned, the site is soon to be sold for development.

The 2013 excavation dug three meters deep inside the Earth. Now the trees are being removed on the weekend, with the team starting to remove three meters of topsoil, to reach the level it was in 1966. Further investigations are underway.

