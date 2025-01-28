5 key details about the disappearance of Randy Leach

Randy Leach, a 17-year-old from Linwood, Kansas, disappeared on April 16, 1988, shortly before his high school graduation. He went missing after attending a classmate's party.

Despite years of investigations, his whereabouts remain unknown. His parents, Alberta and Harold Leach, continue to seek answers and recently turned to the Crime Junkie podcast, which featured an episode about Randy's case.

The Crime Junkie episode, titled MISSING: Randy Leach, aired on January 27, 2025, detailing his life and the impact of his missing on his family and community. Initially released to Crime Junkie Fan Club members in September 2024, it later became available to the public.

Five key details about the case that continue to fuel the search for Randy Leach

1) Randy's last known location

According to an NBC News report published on May 15, 2020, Randy was last seen in the early hours of April 16, 1988, at a graduation party in rural Leavenworth County, Kansas. Witness accounts indicate that about 150 people attended the party, and there were mentions of alcohol and drugs present. However, whether Randy had ingested anything that night remains unclear.

As per the outlet, he had gone to the party in his mother's 1985 Dodge 600 sedan, but no one witnessed his departure.

2) Search and Investigation

By the following morning, the family realized that he was not at home, which could only mean he must have violated the curfew as he always returned without fail, per NBC News. Concerned, the family called all their friends around them and approached some local lawmen. They filed a missing person's case report and undertook a broad investigation.

According to NBC News, the local authorities initially thought that Randy may have left voluntarily, but his parents were certain that something must have happened to him. As per the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), it was later discovered that the case involved foul play, and investigations were redirected towards the truth behind his disappearance.

3) Unanswered questions and rumors

Throughout the years, many rumors have surfaced about Randy Leach's disappearance. One theory was that he was kidnapped by a Satanic cult operating in the region, as reported by NBC News.

Speaking on Dateline in 2020, Randy's parents said even a report surfaced that his body was seen in a cave in the region. However, no evidence was ever found after extensive searches, including one led by Randy's father. Additionally, no concrete information has been found from tips and leads on what happened to Randy that night.

4) The vehicle

According to NBC News, Randy Leach's mother, Alberta, pointed out that Randy would not have left without his prized Mustang, a 1969 model that he was in the process of restoring. His car was left behind at the party. Also, Randy had an unused bank account, meaning he did not intend to leave.

5) Search for Randy and closure

Decades have passed, and Randy Leach's parents have never lost hope in finding him. They keep on encouraging new leads, meeting authorities in the local state, and applying for outside help. According to NBC News, in 2019, they asked the governor of Kansas, Laura Kelly, to appoint an independent special task force to reopen the case.

This request was turned down, but the Leach family continues to raise awareness about Randy's disappearance through media and social media platforms. The family has offered a reward of $25,000 for information that could lead to Randy's whereabouts, and a $5,000 Governor's Reward is also available for information leading to an arrest, as per the news outlet.

The case of Randy Leach is still a mystery. Even after many investigations, rumors, and searches, the disappearance continues to haunt his family and the community. Even though the circumstances of his fate are not known, his parents remain committed to finding answers.

