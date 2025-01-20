5 key details about Elizabeth Barraza's murder 

Elizabeth Barraza was a 29-year-old woman tragically murdered on January 25, 2019, in Tomball, Texas. While preparing for a garage sale outside her house, she fell victim to a meticulously planned attack that shocked her community and left her family searching for answers.

More than five years later, the case remains unsolved despite extensive investigations and appeals to the public. Elizabeth's case was explored in detail in the latest episode of the Crime Junkie Podcast titled MURDERED: Elizabeth Barraza, released on January 16, 2025.

Five facts about Elizabeth Barraza's murder case

1) Circumstances surrounding the killing

According to ABC13, Elizabeth Barraza had set up a garage sale in her driveway on the morning of January 25, 2019, when she was shot four times. The shooting occurred just before 7 a.m., around the time her husband, Sergio Barraza, left for work.

As reported by ABC13, surveillance video captured a masked man coming to Elizabeth, shooting her, and fleeing in a dark-colored Nissan Frontier truck. The entire ordeal lasted about 30 seconds, suggesting the attack was planned rather than a spree shooting.

2) Investigation and evidence

According to ABC13, the Harris County Sheriff's Office led the investigations into Elizabeth Barraza's murder. Detectives deemed that the shooting was staged for several reasons. Notably, the use of a revolver, known for not ejecting shell casings, suggested a random and wild shooting if ever.

Furthermore, nothing seemed to have been taken from the scene, ruling out robbery as the motive. According to KHOU, investigators reviewed hours of surveillance footage from the neighborhood and identified the suspect vehicle as a dark Nissan Frontier.

The same vehicle was seen multiple times driving past Elizabeth's house before the shooting, leading investigators to believe the shooter had been monitoring her movements.

3) Theories surrounding the motive

According to ABC13, the motive behind Elizabeth Barraza's murder remains unknown. Her father, Bob Nuelle Jr., suggested that the killing may have been part of a murder-for-hire plot, stating that it is unlikely Liz had any enemies given her charitable nature and involvement with groups like the 501st Legion, which visits sick children in hospitals.

4) Public response and family efforts

According to ABC13, Elizbeth Barraza's murder sparked widespread outrage and sadness in her community. Her family has been quite active in keeping Liz's memory fresh and in ensuring justice is served. They have maintained a website dedicated to her case and provided a $50,000 reward from Crime Stoppers for any information leading to an arrest.

Her husband, Sergio Barrazo, has also spoken publicly about his heartbreak and his hope for justice. He has urged anyone with information about the tragic day to come forward.

5) Status of the case in the present

Nearly five years after Elizabeth Barraza's murder, the case remains unsolved, as reported by ABC13. Local law enforcement continues to investigate the case with federal agencies, including the FBI and Texas Rangers, to investigate the crime.

The case is still in the limelight of media and true crime enthusiasts, who hope that new leads will emerge to bring closure to Elizabeth's family and friends.

Watch the Crime Junkie Podcast episode titled MURDERED: Elizabeth Barraza, released on January 16, 2025.

