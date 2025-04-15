5 key details about the Feeney Family murders

The Feeney Family murders took place in Springfield, Missouri, in 1995 and became one of the area's most highly publicized criminal cases. The victims—Cheryl Feeney and her two children, Tyler and Jennifer—were discovered dead in their home on February 27. They were discovered by Cheryl's colleague and Jon Feeney's mother, Ola, who noticed the family had suddenly fallen silent.

Cheryl and Tyler had been beaten to death, while baby Jennifer had been strangled with a cord from a curtain rod. When the Feeney Family murders were committed, Cheryl's husband, Jon Feeney, and the father of the children were at a teacher's conference in Lake of the Ozarks.

Although he had an alibi, Jon became the prime suspect later. He was indicted over a year later but was found not guilty.

The case garnered attention once again upon being covered in true crime podcast Crime Junkie. The episode titled, MURDERED: The Feeney Family, revisits these facts. It aired on April 14, 2025, and is available on their website.

Five essential facts about the Feeney Family murders

1) The victims and cause of death

As per KOLR10 News, the victims included Cheryl Feeney, her 6-year-old son Tyler, and her infant daughter Jennifer. Their bodies were found on the morning of February 27, 1995. Cheryl and Tyler both had multiple facial and neck injuries, presumably inflicted with a metal pipe. Jennifer was found with a curtain rod cord tightly wrapped around her neck.

As per Ozarks First, the circumstances indicated a violent and targeted assault. Investigators soon eliminated burglary as a possibility, since there was no evidence of forced entry or robbery. The state and position of the bodies suggested to investigators that the Feeney Family murders had been committed between the night of February 26 and the early morning hours of February 27.

2) Jon Feeney's alibi and investigation

As per Ozarks First reports, dated August 9, 2021, Jon Feeney was not home at the time of the Feeney Family murders. He was at a science teachers' convention at the Lake of the Ozarks. He was informed of the deaths by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper, who found him at the convention.

First, the police marked him as a potential witness. However, as the investigation went on, the focus shifted toward him. According to KOLR10 archives, over 30 investigators added their names to the case early on, interviewing relatives, coworkers, and friends. During this time, Jon spent time with relatives, as forensic scientists worked at the crime scene and processed evidence.

3) The Indictment and Trial

As per Ozarks First, following over a year of inquiry, Jon Feeney was charged with three counts of first-degree murder on April 22, 1996—420 days following the Feeney Family murders. The prosecution's case was that Jon had left the conference, headed back to Springfield, and allegedly killed the victims before leaving once again.

The trial began in September 1996. According to court reports, prosecutors presented several points to support their claim, including a recently increased life insurance policy on Cheryl. The claims also include Jon's alleged s*xually active lifestyle with other teachers, and the assertion that Jon was allegedly interested in dark role-playing games such as Vampire: The Masquerade.

These were described as circumstantial motives.

4) Defense arguments and testimonies

As per Ozarks First, Jon Feeney's defense team produced more than a dozen witnesses who had observed him at the conference during the weekend. They testified that he acted normally, participated in conversations, and displayed no signs of distress. His alibi was supported by some of these testimonies.

One of the pivotal moments of the trial was the family's answering machine. Prosecutors played some recorded messages, three of which were from Jon. They implied that he sounded rehearsed and was the last of the group to show concern because he already knew about the fatalities. The defense argued that the calls demonstrated genuine concern.

KOLR10 reported that Jon cried when these recordings were played in court. The defense also summoned an old friend who testified that Jon never acted out violent characters in any role-playing games. This was meant to counter the hypothesis that Jon lived out a fantasy situation.

5) Verdict and legal aftermath

As per Ozarks First, on October 5, 1996, after weeks of trial hearings, a jury found Jon Feeney not guilty on all charges. The jury consisted of eight men and four women. Despite the circumstantial evidence and lengthy arguments presented by prosecutors, the jury ruled that the case failed to meet the standard of proof necessary for conviction.

Even after the acquittal, the legal proceedings continued. In November 1996, Cheryl Feeney's parents sued Jon in a wrongful death action. They intended to prevent him from gaining any financial benefit from insurance policies related to Cheryl's death. No other suspects were named or arrested publicly concerning the Feeney Family murders.

For more details about the Feeney Family murders, listen to The Crime Junkie podcast episode, MURDERED: The Feeney Family.

