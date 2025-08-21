5 key details about Heather Elvis' mysterious disappearance

The mysterious disappearance of 20-year-old Heather Elvis is going to be explored on the Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode, The Landing. Heather disappeared in December 2013 in Horry County, South Carolina. This led to an investigation that soon unraveled a complicated case of love, betrayal, and suspicion.

Ad

Investigators found out that Heather had been involved in an affair with a married man called Sidney Moorer. But when his wife, Tammy, discovered this, Heather found herself in the center of a situation that ultimately led to her disappearance. Originally aired on July 17, 2020, the gripping episode re-airs today, August 21, 2025, on Oxygen.

Heather Elvis' mysterious disappearance: 5 details from the case

1) Heather Elvis disappeared in December 2013

Ad

Trending

Ad

Heather Elvis was 20 years old when she disappeared on the night of December 17, 2013. She had recently ended her affair with Sidney Moorer, a married maintenance worker whom she met while working at Tilted Kilt in Myrtle Beach.

As per ABC News, that evening, Heather went out on a date, and shortly after that, she called her roommate. At around 6 am that morning, her phone activity had ceased completely, and she was never heard from again. Two days later, the police found her green Dodge Intrepid abandoned at Peachtree Landing, but there was no trace of Heather.

Ad

2. Investigations shed light on an affair

As detectives looked into the case, they discovered that Heather had been involved in an affair with Sidney Moorer, but the relationship ended when Sidney’s wife, Tammy Moorer, found out.

According to ABC News, Tammy turned hostile towards Heather, sending her aggressive text messages and even explicit images of her and Sidney. Moreover, Heather’s roommate said that she was scared of Tammy.

3. Sidney and Tammy Moorer became the prime suspects

Ad

ABC News reported that when investigators looked into Heather's phone records and surveillance footage, they found out that her phone pinged at multiple locations on the night she disappeared. This included a bar and grill, her apartment, and finally Peachtree Landing, where her last calls were made to Sidney Moorer. After that, all her cellphone activity completely stopped.

Heather Elvis's case made some headway with the arrest of the Sidney and Tammy Moorer (Image via Getty)

Around the same time that night, surveillance footage had captured Sidney at a payphone from where Heather had received calls. A black Ford F-150, linked to the Moorers, was also found near where Heather disappeared, as per ABC News. This evidence led investigators to suspect that Sidney and Tammy were involved in Heather Elvis's disappearance.

Ad

4. Arrest and trial of the Sidney and Tammy Moorer

Four months after Heather Elvis vanished, Sidney and Tammy Moorer were arrested. They faced multiple charges, including murder, kidnapping, obstruction of justice, indecent exposure, and Medicaid fraud. While the murder and indecent exposure counts were dropped, the case proceeded on kidnapping and related charges.

Sidney’s first kidnapping trial was held in 2016. It ended in a hung jury. In 2017, he was convicted of obstruction of justice for lying about the payphone call and was sentenced to 10 years. Tammy went to trial in 2018 and was convicted of kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap. She received concurrent 30-year sentences. In 2019, Sidney was also convicted of kidnapping and conspiracy and received the same sentence.

Ad

5. The legal battle goes on

Both Sidney and Tammy have appealed their convictions since then. However, in June 2023, the South Carolina Court of Appeals rejected their plea. In March 2025, Sidney Moorer filed for post-conviction relief, seeking a new trial.

He cited issues like jury intimidation, possible perjury by witnesses, and ineffective legal counsel, among others. As of now, Tammy’s release date is May 9, 2043, while Sidney’s is March 31, 2044.

Even a decade after her disappearance, Heather Elvis's remains have not been found. Catch more about the case tonight on Oxygen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sneha Haldar Sneha is an entertainment writer at SK POP. Holding a Master's degree in Sociology, she skillfully analyzes the blend of culture and entertainment through a sociological lens, which, coupled with her passion for the world of popular culture, allows her to offer readers engaging and insightful content.



As a writer with over 3 years of experience, Sneha believes in not only referencing popular sources but also conducting thorough research and glancing through credible content to produce top-notch work. She has had the privilege of interviewing celebrities including Melissa Peterman, Kosar Ali, and Moshe Zonder.



If she could go back in time, she would love to live in the 50s and 60s when Audrey Hepburn was at the peak of her career. She admires the actress' work and would go to great lengths to interview her. She also looks up to Tilda Swinton for how she stays true to herself and aspires to inculcate this trait into her life.



A performative arts enthusiast, she immerses herself in classical dance and also enjoys conducting research on folk art forms practiced across the world when not writing. Know More